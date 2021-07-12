ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,582
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
973,284
1,98024hr
4.09% positivity
Sindh
346,360
Punjab
348,085
Balochistan
27,961
Islamabad
83,647
KPK
139,313
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Sarhad chamber criticises abolishment of cash in counter facility

Recorder Report 12 Jul 2021

PESHAWAR: President, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Sherbaz Bilour has expressed grave concern over abruptly abolishment of cash in counter facility, which aimed to facilitate trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan, onward to central Asian republic countries.

He lamented that the government had taken decision regarding doing trade with Afghanistan and CARs states in Pakistani rupees in haste and didn't take the chamber and trade bodies on board, which has caused affecting bilateral trade between two neighbouring countries and exports to regional states.

The issue was discussed during a meeting of traders, exporters and importers chaired by SCCI president Sherbaz Bilour here at the chamber house, according to a press release issued here on Sunday. Engineer Manzoor Elahi, senior vice president and Junaid Altaf, vice president of the chamber and others were also present during the meeting.

The meeting was informed that the federal government and State Bank of Pakistan had issued a circular No/ICM/116775/EPP(51)MISC-PER 2021, directing for immediately abolishing cash in counter facility from July 01, 2021, which has created unrest among traders, exporters and importers. The bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan that stood at $ 2.5billion a some five years, currently has declined to less than $ 600million, would be completely ended between the two neighbouring countries, if such unilateral policies and decisions would continue to impose, says Sherbaz Bilour. The SCCI chief alleged that the anti-state elements were trying to put Pakistan's economy at stake and termed that the decision to close the Cash in Counter facility was a part of their conspiracy.

He noted that generally Punjab and in particular Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has mostly dependent trade with Afghanistan and Central Asian Republic countries, but the government's unilateral policies and decisions have been affecting bilateral trade volume between the two neighbouring countries and regional trade as well. Bilour went on to say that the industrial and trade activities would be slowed down as a result of such policies, that could trigger unemployment and bring negative impacts on the national economy.

The SCCI chief urged the federal government and SBP to devise a joint mechanism in light of the traders and relevant stakeholders' proposals to boost trade with Afghanistan and enhance exports with regional states as well so that it will help to stabilize the country's economy and create ample employment opportunities.

He repeatedly mentioned that the abrupt SBP circular has created great unrest and disappointment among the traders as such policies and decisions were not in the best interests of the business community and the national economy, which should be reviewed and withdrawn immediately.

The chamber president, on the occasion, also made a demand for giving a three month extension regarding cash in counter to facilitate trade between the two neighbouring countries and enhance regional exports.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sarhad chamber criticises abolishment of cash in counter facility trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan

Sarhad chamber criticises abolishment of cash in counter facility

AJK, Northern Areas: Vaccination certificate a must for hotel bookings

Gas pipeline: Russia concerned at reports?

International transport operators: FBR to charge Rs15m insurance guarantee

CCP chairperson facing conflict of interest accusations?

CPEC projects: Pakistan, China working towards ensuring transparency: NAB chief

Virgin Galactic's Branson soars to space aboard rocket plane

President cautions against issues posing threats to economy

Israel to deduct Palestinian money over 'terror' payments

Daily cases on the rise as Pakistan's Covid positivity crosses 4%

President highlights criticality of Karachi in country's economy

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.