Mass evacuation as under construction dam develops crack

QUETTA: Hundreds of people evacuated as an under-construction dam in Sorab area has developed a crack on Sunday. As the water of recent rains started to fill the under-construction Tarki Dam, the widening crack has put the adjacent populated areas at risk.

According to Sorab Deputy Commissioner Abdul Qudoos Achakzai, the population living near the dam was being evacuated to a safer place. The populated areas near the dam facing grave danger are: Gizdaghan, Dun, Naghar and some areas of the Sorab city. The administration divulged that Saturday's rain led to filling of the under-construction dam. The Tarki Dam is being built with a cost of Rs240 million.