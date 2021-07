Three sisters drown in River Shaghur

CHITRAL: Three real sisters drowned in River Shaghur while washing a carpet in Galeh village of Karimabad here on Saturday. Karimabad police said three sisters identified as Fauzia Mir, Muskan Mir and Arishin Mir, daughters of Mir Ahmad from Karimabad were washing a carpet on the bank of River Shaghur when the younger sister fell into the water.

In an attempt to save their sister, the two other sisters also jumped into the river and all the three were washed away by the rapid waters.