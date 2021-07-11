Annual prize distribution ceremony held at PNCCO

KARACHI: Annual prize distribution ceremony was held at Pakistan Navy Cadet College Ormara (PNCCO). Federal Minister for Defence Production Zobaida Jalal graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

Upon arrival at Cadet College Ormara, the Honorable Federal Minister was received by Commander Coast Vice Admiral Zahid Ilyas. The Chief Guest gave away prizes and certificates among distinguish cadets, faculty and winner house.

While addressing the ceremony, the minister appreciated PN efforts in imparting quality education and applauded the institution as a doorstep for the bright future of youth of Balochistan. The Chief Guest underscored Pakistan Navy’s endeavors in socio-economic uplift of coastal region of Balochistan in the fields of health and education.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021