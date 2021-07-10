ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
Pakistan

Punjab govt announces new Covid-19 SOPs for Lahore

  • City to observe 'SOP compliance week' in high-risk areas from July 9 to July 18
  • Counters also being set up across the province at public spots to check Covid vaccination certificates
BR Web Desk Updated 10 Jul 2021

The Punjab government has announced new Covid-19 SOPs for Lahore to stem the rising positivity rate in the city, reported local media on Saturday.

The government has decided to observe an SOP compliance week in the city’s high-risk areas from July 9 to July 18, a notification by the Punjab health department said, according to local media.

The new rules necessitate that all gyms, restaurants, hotels, and cinemas should establish desks to check vaccination certificates.

All employees working in restaurants should get inoculated and hotel bookings in the province are only allowed for vaccinated people.

Punjab govt directs preferential vaccination of private sector employees

Hotels can not offer dine-in services after midnight and only vaccinated can be people allowed inside restaurants.

The provincial government has also asked divisional commissioners to take immediate steps for preferential vaccination of private-sector employees, amid the threat of the fourth wave of corona pandemic.

The government of Punjab has also decided to set up special counters at places frequented by people to check Covid-19 vaccination certificates of visitors.

"Those violating the standard operating procedures (SOPs) will face action as per law," said Sarah Aslam, Punjab Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary, in a statement issued on Saturday.

The provincial government has also decided to set up a control room to monitor the implementation of Covid-19 SOPs at places like restaurants, wedding halls, cinemas, and hotels.

PM Imran warns fourth Covid wave looming over Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan warned on Thursday that the fourth wave of Covid-19 is looming over the country and termed the Delta variant "the biggest concern” for Pakistan.

“We fear the Indian variant could strike Pakistan and as a precautionary measure, we need to adhere to the SOPs," said the prime minister in a video message addressed to the nation.

NCOC Prime Minister Imran Khan Lahore Sinovac COVID 19 Punjab govt Delta variant

Punjab govt announces new Covid-19 SOPs for Lahore

