LHC asks judges of lower judiciary to avoid using social media

Recorder Report 10 Jul 2021

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Chief Justice directed the judges of the lower judiciary to restrict their social activities and avoid using social media.

A circular issued by the LHC registrar said a disciplinary action would be taken against such judges who would use social media and share any information with unofficial links.

The circular also said the judges are restrained to keep blue lights and green plates for their personal vehicles and added that strict action would be taken against such officials. The circular also advised the officials to use the uniform and be punctual in future.

