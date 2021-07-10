Syed Zahoor Agha takes oath as Balochistan governor

QUETTA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s senior vice president of Balochistan chapter Syed Zahoor Agha on Friday took oath as the 25th Balochistan Governor during a ceremony held in the Governor House.

Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court Justice Jamal Mandokhel administered the oath to the Governor Balochistan.

Balochistan Chief Minsiter Jam Kamal Khan Alyani, Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Qasim Khan Suri, provincial cabinet members, government officials and PTI workers also attended the oath-taking ceremony.

Later, Chief Minister Baolchistan Jam Kamal Khan, ministers and other party workers congratulated Syed Zahoor Agha at Governor House.

Talking to media, he said he would take all possible measures for betterment of sectors including education, health, law and order situation and restoration of trust between the provincial and central government.

Syed Zahoor Agha was appointed as the 25th Governor of Balochistan. Syed Zahoor Agha opened his eyes in 1971 at the house of Syed Noor Agha in Pishin district who was a businessman by profession.

Syed Zahoor Agha belonged to a well-known tribe of the Pashtoon nation. He is one of the most active politicians in the province. Syed Zahoor Agha received his early education from Islamia High School Quetta. He did Matric in 1987 and passed FSc from CFG College Quetta in 1989. He completed BSc and MA Literature from University of Balochistan (UoB).