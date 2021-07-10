ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,520
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
969,476
1,73724hr
3.65% positivity
Sindh
344,223
Punjab
347,553
Balochistan
27,781
Islamabad
83,400
KPK
139,008
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Syed Zahoor Agha takes oath as Balochistan governor

APP 10 Jul 2021

QUETTA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s senior vice president of Balochistan chapter Syed Zahoor Agha on Friday took oath as the 25th Balochistan Governor during a ceremony held in the Governor House.

Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court Justice Jamal Mandokhel administered the oath to the Governor Balochistan.

Balochistan Chief Minsiter Jam Kamal Khan Alyani, Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Qasim Khan Suri, provincial cabinet members, government officials and PTI workers also attended the oath-taking ceremony.

Later, Chief Minister Baolchistan Jam Kamal Khan, ministers and other party workers congratulated Syed Zahoor Agha at Governor House.

Talking to media, he said he would take all possible measures for betterment of sectors including education, health, law and order situation and restoration of trust between the provincial and central government.

Syed Zahoor Agha was appointed as the 25th Governor of Balochistan. Syed Zahoor Agha opened his eyes in 1971 at the house of Syed Noor Agha in Pishin district who was a businessman by profession.

Syed Zahoor Agha belonged to a well-known tribe of the Pashtoon nation. He is one of the most active politicians in the province. Syed Zahoor Agha received his early education from Islamia High School Quetta. He did Matric in 1987 and passed FSc from CFG College Quetta in 1989. He completed BSc and MA Literature from University of Balochistan (UoB).

National Assembly Governor House Qasim Khan Suri Balochistan High Court Jam Kamal Khan Alyani Syed Zahoor Agha Justice Jamal Mandokhel

Syed Zahoor Agha takes oath as Balochistan governor

Minister, NSA bring Afghan conundrum under the spotlight

Govt-KE AA talks hit impasse over ‘equity and fairness’ clause

G20 finance chiefs back global tax deal

NCOC recommends banning air travel for unvaccinated

Azhar takes up service delivery issues with chairmen of Discos’ boards

Sale of POL products: Ogra asked to ensure ‘comprehensive’ monitoring system

Pakistan welcomes Iran’s engagement with Taliban, Afghan govt

Taliban say they control 85pc of Afghanistan

FBR unveils Export Facilitation Scheme-2021

SPI up 0.07pc WoW

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.