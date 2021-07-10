America’s crushing defeat

President Joe Biden has declared that the US military has ‘achieved’ its objectives in war-torn Afghanistan. According to him, the US military has ‘achieved’ its goals in the country to degrade Al-Qaeda and prevent more attacks on the United States, Biden said in a speech. “We are ending America’s longest war. The status quo is not an option,” he was reported as saying by the media. The US President must be feeling embarrassed to admit his country’s humiliating defeat. He was embarrassed because he knew that his country had committed a Himalayan blunder by invading Afghanistan soon after 9/11. That Afghanistan was another Vietnam for the US is a fact. That is why perhaps the Vietnamese veterans have seen the echoes of 1975 in the US troops’ pull-out from Afghanistan. US President Biden’s audacity is unbelievable.

Saeed Mirza (Karachi)

