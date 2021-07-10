ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,520
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
969,476
1,73724hr
3.65% positivity
Sindh
344,223
Punjab
347,553
Balochistan
27,781
Islamabad
83,400
KPK
139,008
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Uttar Pradesh police open criminal investigations into three Indian journalists

10 Jul 2021

NEW DELHI: Authorities in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh must immediately drop their criminal investigations into journalists Nidhi Suresh, Manoj Shukla, and Yashwant Singh, and cease harassing members of the press over their work, the Committee to Protect Journalists said on Friday.

On July 4, police in the state's Shahjahanpur district launched criminal defamation investigations into Suresh, a reporter at the news website Newslaundry, as well as Shukla, a reporter, and Singh, an editor, both at the news website Bhadas4Media, according to The Wire and Suresh, who spoke to CPJ over the phone.

The investigations stem from a criminal defamation complaint filed against the three journalists by Deep Srivastava, a reporter at the privately owned broadcaster News18, according to those sources and a copy of the criminal complaint, which CPJ reviewed. CPJ called and texted Srivastava for comment, but he did not respond.

If convicted, Suresh, Shukla, and Singh could face up to two years in prison and an unspecified fine under the Indian Penal Code.

"While criminal defamation codes should never be used against journalists, it is especially galling to see such laws wielded by fellow members of the press," said Steven Butler, CPJ's Asia program coordinator in Washington, D.C. "Uttar Pradesh authorities should drop their investigations into journalists Nidhi Suresh, Manoj Shukla, and Yashwant Singh, and India should reform its defamation statutes so that disputes are handled by civil and not criminal law." In his criminal complaint, Srivastava alleged that Suresh falsely accused him on Twitter of extorting a woman, and that Shukla then repeated those accusations in reporting by Bhadas4Media.

Suresh told CPJ that her tweets were extracts from a report she published in Newslaundry quoting the alleged extortion victim and their lawyer.

Omkar Verma, the Shahjahanpur police officer leading the investigation, told CPJ over the phone that he would drop the investigation if Suresh could prove that her tweets were merely relaying statements from the alleged victim and their lawyer.

Suresh told CPJ yesterday that Shahjahanpur police had called her numerous times to request that she present herself for questioning, but she had not done so. Singh told CPJ over the phone yesterday that police had not contacted him or Shukla.

Suresh's lawyer, Nipun Katyal, told CPJ over the phone that he believed the Shahjahanpur district police did not have the authority to launch the investigations in the first place, saying that 2016 and 2020 Supreme Court judgements ruled that such investigations require an order by a judicial magistrate.

Verma declined to answer when CPJ asked if his office had received an order from a magistrate, and said that the police station itself had initiated the investigation. Last month alone, Uttar Pradesh police opened criminal investigations into journalists Rana Ayyub, Saba Naqvi, and Mohammed Zubair, and the news website The Wire, as CPJ documented at the time.-CPJ

Indian journalists Uttar Pradesh police criminal investigations Nidhi Suresh Manoj Shukla Yashwant Singh

Uttar Pradesh police open criminal investigations into three Indian journalists

Minister, NSA bring Afghan conundrum under the spotlight

Govt-KE AA talks hit impasse over ‘equity and fairness’ clause

G20 finance chiefs back global tax deal

NCOC recommends banning air travel for unvaccinated

Azhar takes up service delivery issues with chairmen of Discos’ boards

Sale of POL products: Ogra asked to ensure ‘comprehensive’ monitoring system

Pakistan welcomes Iran’s engagement with Taliban, Afghan govt

Taliban say they control 85pc of Afghanistan

FBR unveils Export Facilitation Scheme-2021

SPI up 0.07pc WoW

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.