ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,520
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
969,476
1,73724hr
3.65% positivity
Sindh
344,223
Punjab
347,553
Balochistan
27,781
Islamabad
83,400
KPK
139,008
Friday’s early trade: S&P hits fresh peak

NEW YORK: The S&P 500 index clocked a new record high on Friday as economy-sensitive cyclical sectors including...
Reuters 10 Jul 2021

NEW YORK: The S&P 500 index clocked a new record high on Friday as economy-sensitive cyclical sectors including financials and energy rebounded after a selloff, recouping all its loses triggered by growth worries earlier in the week.

Ten of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, with a 2.4% jump in financials leading gains, as the index eyed its best day in almost three weeks. Other sectors such as industrials and materials also rose about 1.5% each.

The S&P 500 banks index jumped 2.8% as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield snapped an eight-day losing streak.

Energy advanced 1.7% but was still set to log a weekly decline of 3.5%.

Friday’s gains have put all the three main indexes on track to end the week higher, shrugging off a recent rally in bond markets on concerns that the recovery in the US economy was losing steam amid the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Focus will now shift to second-quarter earnings, with big banks reporting next week. Analysts expect earnings growth of 65.8% for companies in the S&P 500 index in the quarter, up from a previous forecast of 54% growth at the start of the period, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Later in the day, President Joe Biden will sign an executive order to promote competition throughout the US economy, according to a fact sheet released by the White House.

At 11:56 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 442.61 points, or 1.29%, at 34,864.54, the S&P 500 was up 42.87 points, or 0.99%, at 4,363.69 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 115.26 points, or 0.79%, at 14,675.04.

Mega-cap growth stocks such as Google owner Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com were trading mixed by early afternoon.

Levi Strauss & Co added 0.6% as it forecast a strong full-year profit after beating quarterly earnings estimates on improving demand across its markets for jeans, tops, and jackets.

US-listed shares of Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global Inc rose 3.1% after four sessions of losses, as it was recently hit by an investigation from China’s internet watchdog.

General Motors Co firmed 3.8% after Wedbush started coverage of the automaker’s stock with an “outperform” rating.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 4.13-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 3.02-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 29 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 37 new highs and 27 new lows.

