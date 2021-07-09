Taliban capture border crossing with Turkmenistan

KABUL: The Taliban said Friday they had captured Afghanistan's key border crossing with Turkmenistan, as the insurgents continued a blistering offensive across the country.
"The important Torghundi border port has been fully captured," Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the insurgents, told reporters.
Afghanistan's interior ministry spokesman Tareq Arian said security forces at the port had been "temporarily relocated" and efforts had been launched to recapture the crossing.
