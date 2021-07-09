ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
Taliban capture border crossing with Turkmenistan

AFP 09 Jul 2021

KABUL: The Taliban said Friday they had captured Afghanistan's key border crossing with Turkmenistan, as the insurgents continued a blistering offensive across the country.

Taliban says controls 85 percent of Afghan territory

"The important Torghundi border port has been fully captured," Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the insurgents, told reporters.

Afghan Taliban say capture key border crossing with Iran

Afghanistan's interior ministry spokesman Tareq Arian said security forces at the port had been "temporarily relocated" and efforts had been launched to recapture the crossing.

