Jul 10, 2021
Business & Finance

Toyota Yaris recovers as economy picks up

  • Launch of Indus Motor Company's Yaris was hindered by Covid-19
Sponsored Content 10 Jul 2021

Indus Motor Company (IMC), the manufacturer of Toyota vehicles in Pakistan, bid farewell to the Corolla XLI and GLI by introducing the new Yaris back in March 2020.

The marketing campaign that led to the launch was impressive, however, the coronavirus pandemic led to a challenging start for Yaris; postponing the launch which was supposed to take place in March 2020.

Despite having a starting price of Rs2.349 million, its sales were not impressive. Yaris, which was rolled out to compete with Honda’s City, was now being doubted by the masses.

Since Yaris was originally meant to replace Corolla GLi and XLi, establishing a separate brand identity in these circumstances was a tough task. And when Toyota IMC increased its prices by Rs150,000 in June last year despite the low sales volume, it enraged already doubting customers.

Looking ahead, the Yaris has made a phenomenal comeback, driving away doubts with thumping sales once restrictions were lifted. Yaris started the New Year with a big boom in sales and has since been the leader of the sedan segment, outperforming its competition.

With relaxed lockdowns, customers were able to experience the Yaris. Features such as the climate control, steering wheel switches, 6.8-inch display, push start and smart entry, hill start assist control, ABS, traction control and more paved way for Yaris' road to the top in its category. This was supplemented with the weight of the Toyota badge, owing to Toyota's Quality, Reliability, and Durability (QRD).

In the last fiscal year (June results yet to be announced), Toyota IMC sold close to 30,000 units of Yaris; the highest sales in its segment. And now with reduced prices thanks to the new Auto Policy, the sales of Toyota Yaris are only destined to rise.

