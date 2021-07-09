Stay against GDA granted

ISLAMABAD: A civil court in Abbottabad has granted stay in favour of a petitioner against Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) and directed the GDA not to initiate any action, for one week, related to the construction work carried out by the petitioner.

According to details, one Amjad Hussain received notices from GDA to stop construction of a residential facility in the premises of Bagnotar in Abbottabad on the grounds that construction was not permissible due to certain conditions.

The petitioner, through Hina JI Khan Advocate, moved civil court against the GDA.

The petitioner took the stance that the area where construction is being carried out falls in the jurisdiction of Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Abbottabad while GDA had no jurisdiction in that area. He also took the plea that TMA allowed him to go ahead with the construction work.

Accepting the petition, Civil Judge Rabia Yousaf, in her order dated July 3, suspended the GDA notices issued to the petitioner for a period of seven days. The case is pending in the court.

