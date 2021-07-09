LCI ID completes his tenure

FAISALABAD: Mian Muhammad Adrees has been retired after completing his three years tenure as International Director (ID) of the Lions Club International (LCI). Mian Muhammad Adrees is a leading business tycoon of Pakistan. He has played a multidimensional role in the fields of social welfare, education and philanthropy in addition to the development of industry. He has vast experience in the field of public welfare being International Director (ID) of the Lions Club. He has the privilege to organize the public welfare sector in a solid, sound and organized manner

Adrees paid gratitude for all those who stood with him right from his election as International Director till the completion for his tenure. He hoped that his team would continue to serve the ailing humanity with the same spirit and zeal.

He said his tenure as ID will be remembered in the annals of Lions Club history which will also help Pakistan to enhance its exports to the different countries.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021