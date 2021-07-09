ANL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.22%)
ASC 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.63%)
ASL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.41%)
BYCO 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.93%)
FCCL 23.23 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.4%)
FFBL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
FNEL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.14%)
GGGL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.54%)
GGL 48.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.24%)
HUMNL 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.7%)
JSCL 23.33 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (6.77%)
KAPCO 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.33%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.78%)
MDTL 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.13%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.99%)
NETSOL 173.77 Increased By ▲ 12.72 (7.9%)
PACE 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.47%)
PAEL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.15%)
PIBTL 11.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.3%)
PRL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.85%)
SILK 1.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.04%)
SNGP 49.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.82%)
TELE 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
TRG 176.21 Increased By ▲ 10.71 (6.47%)
UNITY 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.97%)
WTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 5,230 Increased By ▲ 108.43 (2.12%)
BR30 27,303 Increased By ▲ 780.9 (2.94%)
KSE100 48,053 Increased By ▲ 805.25 (1.7%)
KSE30 19,366 Increased By ▲ 392.85 (2.07%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,493
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
967,633
1,68324hr
3.33% positivity
Sindh
343,303
Punjab
347,347
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,259
KPK
138,855
Business Recorder
World

Rajapaksa family tightens grip on crisis-hit Sri Lanka

AFP 09 Jul 2021

COLOMBO: A brother of Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Thursday became finance minister, tightening the family's grip on power in the South Asian nation as it confronts growing economic troubles. Basil Rajapaksa, 70, took over the finance portfolio from another brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The 72-year-old president has put Mahinda in charge of a newly created but lower level economic policies and planning ministry. Mahinda Rajapaksa, 75, was the country's president for a decade up to 2015, and Basil, who is known as the family's political strategist, managed the economy then.

Basil takes charge now after the economy recorded a coronavirus-inflicted 3.6 percent contraction for 2020, the worst since independence from Britain in 1948. With his entry, the cabinet headed by Gotabaya now has five members of the Rajapaksa family.

Eldest brother Chamal, 78, is minister of irrigation while the prime minister's eldest son Namal, 35, is the youth and sports minister. Several Rajapaksa family members hold junior minister positions and other key positions in the administration.

Basil Rajapaksa was described as "Mr Ten Percent" in a 2007 US embassy cable published by the WikiLeaks organisation because of commissions he allegedly took from government contracts.

Coronavirus Gotabaya Rajapaksa Mahinda Rajapaksa Basil Rajapaksa

