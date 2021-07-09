Markets
New York cotton
09 Jul 2021
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
Jul'21 86.63 86.63 86.63 86.63 17:00 86.63 0.25 - 86.38
Jul 07
Oct'21 88.00 88.00 86.83 87.40 11:14 - -0.68 6 88.08
Jul 08
Dec'21 87.57 87.63 86.30 86.85 13:10 - -0.78 11495 87.63
Jul 08
=================================================================================
