Rs2.27bn given to 9 local bodies of Karachi in July: Nasir

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Local Government (LG) and Information Syed Nasir Shah on Thursday said that the provincial government is taking concrete measures to strengthen local bodies in the city.

“The provincial government alone in the month of July 2021 has provided Rs2275.879 million to nine local bodies of Karachi including KMC, District Council and DMCs so that they could continue their services in the city, said a statement here.

LG Minister Nasir Shah said that Rs1074.714 million were provided to KMC which included Rs474.714 million OZT share and Rs600 million grant. He said that Rs170.058 million to DMC South included Rs90.058 million OZT share and Rs180 million grant.

The Minister said that DMC Central has been given Rs246.279 million, West Rs113.338 million, Keamari Rs148.770 million, East Rs92.709 million, Korangi Rs174.068 million and Malir Rs118.087 million. He further said that the District Council Karachi has been given Rs137.966 million, including Rs87.966 million OZT share and Rs50 million as a grant.

Nasir Shah said that the former City Nazim Mustafa Kamal has been blaming the provincial government of not giving funds to local bodies of Karachi.

Nasir Shah said that Mustafa Kamal destroyed local bodies during his tenure by ruling as a Viceroy. He made political recruitments in thousands in KMC, Water Board and KBCA, as result, the increasing payroll crumbled these institutions financially.