ANL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.22%)
ASC 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.63%)
ASL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.41%)
BYCO 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.93%)
FCCL 23.23 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.4%)
FFBL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
FNEL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.14%)
GGGL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.54%)
GGL 48.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.24%)
HUMNL 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.7%)
JSCL 23.33 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (6.77%)
KAPCO 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.33%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.78%)
MDTL 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.13%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.99%)
NETSOL 173.77 Increased By ▲ 12.72 (7.9%)
PACE 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.47%)
PAEL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.15%)
PIBTL 11.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.3%)
PRL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.85%)
SILK 1.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.04%)
SNGP 49.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.82%)
TELE 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
TRG 176.21 Increased By ▲ 10.71 (6.47%)
UNITY 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.97%)
WTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 5,230 Increased By ▲ 108.43 (2.12%)
BR30 27,303 Increased By ▲ 780.9 (2.94%)
KSE100 48,053 Increased By ▲ 805.25 (1.7%)
KSE30 19,366 Increased By ▲ 392.85 (2.07%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,493
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
967,633
1,68324hr
3.33% positivity
Sindh
343,303
Punjab
347,347
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,259
KPK
138,855
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Rs2.27bn given to 9 local bodies of Karachi in July: Nasir

APP 09 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Local Government (LG) and Information Syed Nasir Shah on Thursday said that the provincial government is taking concrete measures to strengthen local bodies in the city.

“The provincial government alone in the month of July 2021 has provided Rs2275.879 million to nine local bodies of Karachi including KMC, District Council and DMCs so that they could continue their services in the city, said a statement here.

LG Minister Nasir Shah said that Rs1074.714 million were provided to KMC which included Rs474.714 million OZT share and Rs600 million grant. He said that Rs170.058 million to DMC South included Rs90.058 million OZT share and Rs180 million grant.

The Minister said that DMC Central has been given Rs246.279 million, West Rs113.338 million, Keamari Rs148.770 million, East Rs92.709 million, Korangi Rs174.068 million and Malir Rs118.087 million. He further said that the District Council Karachi has been given Rs137.966 million, including Rs87.966 million OZT share and Rs50 million as a grant.

Nasir Shah said that the former City Nazim Mustafa Kamal has been blaming the provincial government of not giving funds to local bodies of Karachi.

Nasir Shah said that Mustafa Kamal destroyed local bodies during his tenure by ruling as a Viceroy. He made political recruitments in thousands in KMC, Water Board and KBCA, as result, the increasing payroll crumbled these institutions financially.

kmc Nasir Shah Mustafa Kamal District Council KBCA

Rs2.27bn given to 9 local bodies of Karachi in July: Nasir

Tarin for two more valuations of PSM assets

US military ‘achieved’ its goals: Biden

Umar rules out imposition of complete lockdown

ECB to flex its financial muscle in climate change fight

Taliban reassure Moscow: Russia-led bloc ready to act if Afghan border unravels

Official explains how sell-off proceeds being spent

Tabish Gohar being removed?

Pak-Afghan trade agreement extended for another 6 months

Forex reserves cross $24bn mark

IHC verdict against top NBP officials suspended

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.