Pakistani startups showcased by Ignite at 4YFN in Barcelona

09 Jul 2021

BARCELONA: Ignite National Technology Fund, a company with Ministry of IT and Telecom, showcased Pakistani startups at 4YFN (4 Years From Now),the startup event of Mobile World Congress which enables startups, investors and large corporations to connect and launch new business ventures together.

4YFN supports startups, incubators, and accelerators who want to project the creativity of their ecosystems to the tech industry, with exhibition space to showcase their best startups and opportunities for those startups to pitch to investors.

Among the participating startups were Fowrry and YPay Financial Services. Fowrry is a mobile app for delivering fresh fruits and vegetables, restaurant food, groceries, baked items, medicines, gifts, cosmetics, directly to the customer’s doorstep with free replacement or return, creating more than 3000 jobs. YPay Financial Services Pvt. Ltd is a fintech startups with a vision to have onboard 1 million first time capital markets investors by end of 2023.

Both startups, which were incubated at Ignite’s National Incubation Centres, have attracted interest from the Pakistani diaspora and international investors at 4YFN. Visitors praised the steps taken by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan in improving ease of business for new startups and businesses in Pakistan.

Earlier, Ambassador of Pakistan to Spain, Shujaat Ali Rathore, interacted with Pakistani companies and startups at the 4YFN conference and appreciated the innovative ideas.—PR

