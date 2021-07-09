Natural calamities, disasters: PDMA to establish rural emergency centres

LAHORE: Punjab Disaster Management Minister Mian Khalid Mehmood has said that to provide immediate relief during natural calamities and disasters, under the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Rural Emergency Centres will be set up in all the districts.

"These centres will be given the status of "Dahi Mall Marakiz" in the next phase where revenue facility will also be available," he said during a departmental meeting held here on Thursday. He further said that the purpose of setting up such facilitation centres is to solve public problems at their doorstep.

According to him, the PDMA has directed all districts officers to immediately identify suitable buildings for setting up Dahi Mall Marakiz at the earliest. Talking about possible floods, he said that measures are being taken against floods, although as per the recent reports there is no forecast of abnormal rains while there is no unusual change reported in the flow of water in the rivers.

