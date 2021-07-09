Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
09 Jul 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (July 8, 2021).
============================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
============================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
============================================================================
Pearl Sec. BYCO Petroleum 7,500 11.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,500 11.50
Next Capital Habib Bank Ltd. 500 127.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 127.00
K & I Global National Bank Pak. 100,000 37.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 37.10
Darson Sec. Nishat Mills 5,000 94.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 94.00
MRA Sec. Pakistan Stock Exch 100,000 17.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 17.50
Alfalah Sec. Sapphire Textile 143,000 875.64
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 143,000 875.64
Pearl Sec. Sui Northern Gas 500 48.20
K & I Global 50,000 49.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,500 48.99
BIPL Securities Treet Corporation 4,500 54.60
MRA Sec. 1,000 57.12
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,500 55.06
============================================================================
Total Turnover 412,000
============================================================================
