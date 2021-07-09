KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (July 8, 2021).

============================================================================ CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ============================================================================ Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ============================================================================ Pearl Sec. BYCO Petroleum 7,500 11.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,500 11.50 Next Capital Habib Bank Ltd. 500 127.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 127.00 K & I Global National Bank Pak. 100,000 37.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 37.10 Darson Sec. Nishat Mills 5,000 94.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 94.00 MRA Sec. Pakistan Stock Exch 100,000 17.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 17.50 Alfalah Sec. Sapphire Textile 143,000 875.64 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 143,000 875.64 Pearl Sec. Sui Northern Gas 500 48.20 K & I Global 50,000 49.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,500 48.99 BIPL Securities Treet Corporation 4,500 54.60 MRA Sec. 1,000 57.12 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,500 55.06 ============================================================================ Total Turnover 412,000 ============================================================================

