Recorder Report 09 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

===================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start          AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date             EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
===================================================================================================
Packages Limited #              01-07-2021   09-07-2021                                  09-07-2021
(EPCLSC) Engro Polymer
& Chemicals Limited             01-07-2021   09-07-2021
(AGSILSC) Agha Steel
Industries Limited              05-07-2021   09-07-2021
Attock Refinery Limited #       06-07-2021   12-07-2021                                  12-07-2021
(NITG-ETF) NIT Pakistan
Gateway                         12-07-2021   12-07-2021       9% (F)     08-07-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur
Limited #                       07-07-2021   13-07-2021                                  13-07-2021
Chashma Sugar Mills
Limited #                       04-07-2021   14-07-2021                                  14-07-2021
(BAFLTFC7) Bank
Alfalah Limited                 01-07-2021   15-07-2021
Agritech Limited #              09-07-2021   15-07-2021                                  15-07-2021
Hum Netwok Limited              09-07-2021   16-07-2021          NIL                     16-07-2021
Century Paper & Board
Mills Limited #                 10-07-2021   16-07-2021                                  16-07-2021
(BYCOSC) Byco Petroleum
Pakistan Limited                12-07-2021   19-07-2021
Pakistan Petroleum Limited #    12-07-2021   19-07-2021                                  19-07-2021
Mari Petroleum Company
Limited #                       12-07-2021   19-07-2021                                  19-07-2021
Kot Addu Power
Company Limited                 13-07-2021   19-07-2021     50% (ii)     09-07-2021
Oil & Gas Development
Company Limited#                13-07-2021   19-07-2021                                  19-07-2021
SME Leasing Limited #           17-07-2021   26-07-2021                                  26-07-2021
Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd #     19-07-2021   26-07-2021                                  26-07-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company
Limited #                       21-07-2021   27-07-2021                                  27-07-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim
Limited #                       23-07-2021   27-07-2021                                  27-07-2021
Hinopak Motors Limited          20-07-2021   28-07-2021          NIL                     28-07-2021
Fauji Foods Limited #           22-07-2021   28-07-2021                                  28-07-2021
(UBLTFC5) United
Bank Limited                    16-07-2021   29-07-2021
Macter International Limited    20-07-2021   29-07-2021   17.03% R**     16-07-2021
Exide Pakistan Limited          22-07-2021   29-07-2021          NIL                     29-07-2021
Nazir Cotton Mills Limited #    23-07-2021   29-07-2021                                  29-07-2021
Sui Northern Gas
Pipelines Limited               28-07-2021   29-07-2021      40% (F)     26-07-2021      29-07-2021
(KELSC5) K-Electric Ltd         27-07-2021   03-08-2021
===================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at Premium of Rs.155/- per share **

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

