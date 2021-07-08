ANL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.22%)
ASC 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.63%)
ASL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.41%)
BYCO 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.93%)
FCCL 23.23 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.4%)
FFBL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
FNEL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.14%)
GGGL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.54%)
GGL 48.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.24%)
HUMNL 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.7%)
JSCL 23.33 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (6.77%)
KAPCO 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.33%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.78%)
MDTL 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.13%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.99%)
NETSOL 173.77 Increased By ▲ 12.72 (7.9%)
PACE 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.47%)
PAEL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.15%)
PIBTL 11.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.3%)
PRL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.85%)
SILK 1.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.04%)
SNGP 49.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.82%)
TELE 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
TRG 176.21 Increased By ▲ 10.71 (6.47%)
UNITY 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.97%)
WTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 5,230 Increased By ▲ 108.43 (2.12%)
BR30 27,303 Increased By ▲ 780.9 (2.94%)
KSE100 48,053 Increased By ▲ 805.25 (1.7%)
KSE30 19,366 Increased By ▲ 392.85 (2.07%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,493
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
967,633
1,68324hr
3.33% positivity
Sindh
343,303
Punjab
347,347
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,259
KPK
138,855
Gold hits 3-week peak on lower US bond yields

  • BofA sees gold averaging $1,828 in 2021
  • Spot gold hits peak since June 17 at $1,818.10/oz
Reuters 08 Jul 2021

Gold edged higher on Thursday, having earlier climbed to a three-week peak, as easing US dollar and Treasury yields boosted the safe-haven metal's appeal.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,806.09 per ounce by 10:25 a.m. EDT (1425 GMT), having earlier hit a peak since June 17 at $1,818.10. US gold futures were 0.2% higher at $1,805.50.

"The market is still getting signs from economic data that we're still pretty far away from substantial progress in the economy and getting the labor market back to where it needs to be for the Fed to raise interest rates," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Gold steady above $1,800/oz as lower yields counter stronger dollar

"Investors are kind of fleeing back to gold...You're probably going to see further momentum here if treasury yields continue to slide."

Benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields languished in a more than four-month trough, lowering the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Meanwhile, the dollar index fell 0.3%, making gold cheaper for other currency holders.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose slightly last week but continuing claims dropped, hinting at a choppy recovery in labor market recovery.

The bounce in gold came despite US Federal Reserve minutes from June 15-16 meeting showing "various participants" felt conditions for reducing the central bank's asset purchases would be "met somewhat earlier than they had anticipated".

The central bank's surprise hawkish tilt last month sent gold reeling 7% in June.

"While a pick-up of inflation should bring new buyers into the (gold) market, tighter monetary policy is set to keep the metal within recent ranges," BofA Global Research said in a note, forecasting gold to average $1,828 this year.

Market participants also took stock of the European Central Bank setting a new inflation target on Thursday.

Elsewhere, platinum and palladium were down 1.4% at $1,069.51 and $2,812.68 per ounce, respectively.

Silver fell 0.5% to $25.99 per ounce.

Gold

