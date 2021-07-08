ANL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.22%)
ASC 18.65 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.53%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
BYCO 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.92%)
FCCL 23.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.57%)
FFBL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
FFL 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.67%)
FNEL 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.24%)
GGGL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.92%)
GGL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.45%)
HUMNL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.92%)
JSCL 23.33 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (6.77%)
KAPCO 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.36%)
KEL 3.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.88%)
NETSOL 164.50 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (2.14%)
PACE 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.31%)
PAEL 34.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PIBTL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
POWER 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.38%)
PRL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.14%)
PTC 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
SILK 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.13%)
SNGP 48.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
TELE 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.87%)
TRG 169.10 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (2.18%)
UNITY 43.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.86%)
WTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
BR100 5,167 Increased By ▲ 45.41 (0.89%)
BR30 26,847 Increased By ▲ 324.44 (1.22%)
KSE100 47,592 Increased By ▲ 343.7 (0.73%)
KSE30 19,145 Increased By ▲ 171.71 (0.91%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,493
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
967,633
1,68324hr
3.33% positivity
Sindh
343,303
Punjab
347,347
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,259
KPK
138,855
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi index falls in early trade; IHC supports

  • The benchmark index in Saudi Arabia was down 0.3%, with Al Rajhi Bank and the kingdom's largest lender Saudi National Bank losing 0.9% each
Reuters 08 Jul 2021

Saudi Arabian shares eased in early trade on Thursday, mirroring a decline in oil prices, while the Abu Dhabi index saw some support from International Holding (IHC).

Brent crude oil futures slipped by 23 cents, or 0.3%, to $73.20 a barrel by 0644 GMT, amid uncertainty over supply after the collapse of talks this week among major producers which could potentially cause the current output agreement to be abandoned.

The benchmark index in Saudi Arabia was down 0.3%, with Al Rajhi Bank and the kingdom's largest lender Saudi National Bank losing 0.9% each.

The movement in oil prices is a key catalyst for the Gulf region's financial markets.

Qatar bourse gains as major Gulf markets ease

Russia is leading efforts to close divisions between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to help strike a deal to raise oil output in coming months, Reuters reported, citing three OPEC+ sources.

The UAE on Friday accepted a proposal from Saudi Arabia to raise output in stages by about 2 million barrels per day from August to December 2021, but rejected an extension of cuts beyond April 2022, when the current agreement expires, without adjusting its baseline production - the level from which any cuts are calculated.

In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.2%, with conglomerate International Holding gaining 1%, on track to extend gains for a ninth consecutive session.

The winning streak started with the listing of its unit Alpha Dhabi last week, in which IHC holds a 45% stake.

IHC, which operates in a range of sectors including healthcare and agriculture, has gone through rapid expansion across its major business sectors, resulting in sharp growth in its financials.

Dubai's main share index eased 0.1%, pressured by a 1.3% fall in logistic firm Aramex.

The Qatari benchmark edged up 0.1%, helped by a 1.2% rise in Qatar Gas Transport.

Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabian shares Brent crude oil Saudi National Bank

Saudi index falls in early trade; IHC supports

Pakistan decides to register all foreign nationals, reveals Sheikh Rashid

Govt lays focus on auto sector to create jobs

Pakistan reports 1,683 Covid-19 cases, highest single-day tally in over a month

Azhar says power sector is on the upbeat

IMF chief urges G20 to prevent ‘devastating’ blow to poorest

FSR for CY20: Residual risks to financial stability expected to subside: SBP

Privatisation Commission set to give final nod to PSM revival plan

Economy on the right track: Fawad

Shahzain Bugti made SAPM

Covid-19 handling: Pakistan ranked among best-performing states

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters