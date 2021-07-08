ANL 32.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.95%)
ASC 18.73 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.97%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
BYCO 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
FCCL 23.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.57%)
FFBL 27.79 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.47%)
FFL 19.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.82%)
FNEL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.47%)
GGGL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.13%)
GGL 48.89 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.43%)
HUMNL 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.05%)
JSCL 23.33 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (6.77%)
KAPCO 45.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.31%)
KEL 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
MDTL 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (2.9%)
NETSOL 164.50 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (2.14%)
PACE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.52%)
PAEL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
PIBTL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
POWER 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.6%)
PRL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.14%)
PTC 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
SILK 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.13%)
SNGP 48.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.31%)
TELE 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.87%)
TRG 169.25 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (2.27%)
UNITY 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.81%)
WTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
BR100 5,168 Increased By ▲ 46.18 (0.9%)
BR30 26,834 Increased By ▲ 311.41 (1.17%)
KSE100 47,587 Increased By ▲ 339.49 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,141 Increased By ▲ 167.78 (0.88%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,493
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
967,633
1,68324hr
3.33% positivity
Sindh
343,303
Punjab
347,347
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,259
KPK
138,855
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European stocks slide at open

  • London's benchmark FTSE 100 index shed 1.0 percent to 7,078.02 points
AFP 08 Jul 2021

LONDON: European stock markets slid at the start of trading on Thursday as fears of strong inflation mounted.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index shed 1.0 percent to 7,078.02 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index lost 1.0 percent to 15,540.95 points and the Paris CAC 40 dropped 1.0 percent to 6,463.75.

European shares rise

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday said a recent jump in US inflation had been higher than expected as the world's biggest economy recovers from the pandemic-induced downturn.

That has raised concerns that the Fed, along with other central banks, could reduce their emergency stimulus packages and raise interest rates sooner than expected.

Federal Reserve European stock CAC 40 index DAX 30 index

European stocks slide at open

Pakistan decides to register all foreign nationals, reveals Sheikh Rashid

Govt lays focus on auto sector to create jobs

Pakistan reports 1,683 Covid-19 cases, highest single-day tally in over a month

Azhar says power sector is on the upbeat

IMF chief urges G20 to prevent ‘devastating’ blow to poorest

FSR for CY20: Residual risks to financial stability expected to subside: SBP

Privatisation Commission set to give final nod to PSM revival plan

Economy on the right track: Fawad

Shahzain Bugti made SAPM

Covid-19 handling: Pakistan ranked among best-performing states

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters