Markets
European stocks slide at open
- London's benchmark FTSE 100 index shed 1.0 percent to 7,078.02 points
08 Jul 2021
LONDON: European stock markets slid at the start of trading on Thursday as fears of strong inflation mounted.
London's benchmark FTSE 100 index shed 1.0 percent to 7,078.02 points.
In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index lost 1.0 percent to 15,540.95 points and the Paris CAC 40 dropped 1.0 percent to 6,463.75.
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday said a recent jump in US inflation had been higher than expected as the world's biggest economy recovers from the pandemic-induced downturn.
That has raised concerns that the Fed, along with other central banks, could reduce their emergency stimulus packages and raise interest rates sooner than expected.
Pakistan important partner across number of fronts: US State Dept
European stocks slide at open
Pakistan decides to register all foreign nationals, reveals Sheikh Rashid
Govt lays focus on auto sector to create jobs
Pakistan reports 1,683 Covid-19 cases, highest single-day tally in over a month
Azhar says power sector is on the upbeat
IMF chief urges G20 to prevent ‘devastating’ blow to poorest
FSR for CY20: Residual risks to financial stability expected to subside: SBP
Privatisation Commission set to give final nod to PSM revival plan
Economy on the right track: Fawad
Shahzain Bugti made SAPM
Covid-19 handling: Pakistan ranked among best-performing states
Read more stories
Comments