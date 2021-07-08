ANL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
ASC 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.33%)
ASL 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.34%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
FCCL 22.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.15%)
FFBL 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.02%)
FFL 19.48 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.98%)
FNEL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.56%)
GGGL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.16%)
GGL 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
JSCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
KAPCO 44.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
MDTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MLCF 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.09%)
NETSOL 161.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.28%)
PACE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
PAEL 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.5%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
PRL 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
PTC 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
SILK 1.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.32%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.23%)
TRG 165.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (2.48%)
UNITY 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.29%)
BR100 5,122 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (0.09%)
BR30 26,522 Increased By ▲ 141.88 (0.54%)
KSE100 47,248 Decreased By ▼ -98.24 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,973 Decreased By ▼ -31.79 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,469
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
966,007
1,51724hr
3.28% positivity
Sindh
342,228
Punjab
347,180
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,155
KPK
138,727
European shares rise

Reuters 08 Jul 2021

AMSTERDAM/LONDON: European stocks rose on Wednesday as commodity-linked stocks recovered from sharp falls in the previous session, while lower bond yields kept supporting highly valued technology shares. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.8%, a day after the index snapped a three-day winning streak as worries about the global economy led to a bond market rally that pushed US and euro zone bond yields lower.

Yields slid again on Wednesday, lifting technology stocks by 1%, but pushing bank stocks down 0.2%.

Barclays in a note said they were adding tech exposure via software “given their later-cycle investment nature. Valuations are not cheap, but we expect earnings to be supportive.”

Europe’s most valuable tech company SAP was the biggest boost to the STOXX 600, up 3.5%. Traders also pointed to a double upgrade to “buy” from Bank of America. Germany’s DAX posted its best session in seven weeks, up 1.2%.

As copper and iron ore prices rose, mining stocks made back 2.3% from Tuesday’s 2.5% drop. Among other notable moves, French state-controlled power group EDF added 2% after raising its 2021 core earnings target, given its new estimate for nuclear output in France.

With earnings season set to kick off later in July, analysts are expecting profits at STOXX 600 companies to jump 108.6% in the second-quarter versus a year ago, as per Refinitiv IBES data.

Swiss duty-free retailer Dufry fell after Italy’s Autogrill denied rumours of a potential tie-up between the companies. Both slipped more than 1.5%. Dufry was up 1.3% after gaining as much as 5% earlier, while Autogrill shares were up 1.5%.

