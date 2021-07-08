ANL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.92%)
ASC 18.68 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.69%)
ASL 24.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.96%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
FCCL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.59%)
FFL 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FNEL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.69%)
GGGL 24.66 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.75%)
GGL 48.89 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.43%)
HUMNL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.3%)
JSCL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.97%)
KAPCO 45.29 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.67%)
KEL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
MDTL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
MLCF 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.77%)
NETSOL 165.11 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (2.52%)
PACE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.38%)
PAEL 35.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.01%)
PIBTL 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
POWER 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.02%)
PRL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.35%)
PTC 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.95%)
SILK 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.65%)
SNGP 48.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.49%)
TELE 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.8%)
TRG 168.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (1.81%)
UNITY 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.06%)
WTL 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
BR100 5,180 Increased By ▲ 57.9 (1.13%)
BR30 26,916 Increased By ▲ 394.08 (1.49%)
KSE100 47,667 Increased By ▲ 418.58 (0.89%)
KSE30 19,180 Increased By ▲ 206.81 (1.09%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,493
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
967,633
1,68324hr
3.33% positivity
Sindh
343,303
Punjab
347,347
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,259
KPK
138,855
US oil may bounce to $73.34

  • The fall could be broken down into three small waves
Reuters 08 Jul 2021

SINGAPORE: US oil may bounce to $73.34, as it has found a support at $71.09 per barrel.

The deep fall on Tuesday suggests a reversal on the uptrend from $61.56. The ultimate depth of the fall is yet to be determined.

The fall could be broken down into three small waves.

The relation between the wave a and the wave c confirms the completion of the fall, or the first round of the fall.

US oil may test support at $72.70

A break below $70.82 could signal the extension of the drop towards $69.27.

On the daily chart, a projection analysis on the uptrend from $61.56 reveals a support at $71.32, around which the wave 4 is temporarily over.

This wave is expected to be sideways, as the preceding wave 2 is sharp.

The wave 4 may develop in the range of $71.32 to $75.05 for a few days.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

