PSX hit by selling pressure: BRIndex100 ends flat

Recorder Report 08 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Wednesday witnessed a mixed trend with low trading activity as the investors remained cautious and avoided taking fresh position. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 5,133.77 points and intraday low of 5,090.74 points to close at 5,121.02 points, down 0.18 points. Volumes stood at 339.802 million shares.

BRIndex30 gained 67.24 points or 0.25 percent to close at 26,494.99 points with total daily turnover of 222.507 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index lost 98.24 points or 0.21 percent and closed at 47,247.92 points. Trading activities remained thin as daily volumes on ready counter decreased to 412.203 million shares as compared to 541.307 million shares traded Tuesday.

Foreign investors however remained net buyers of shares worth $260,350. Total market capitalization declined by Rs 33 billion to Rs 8.261 trillion. Out of total 412 active scrips, 222 closed in negative and 172 in positive while the value of 18 stocks remained unchanged.

Fauji Foods was the volume leader with 41.177 million shares and increased by Rs 1.21 to close at Rs 19.55 followed by WorldCall Telecom that gained Rs 0.05 to close at Rs 3.91 with 30.164 million shares. Rafhan Maize and Wyeth Pak were the top gainers increasing by Rs 249.00 and Rs 145.14 respectively to close at Rs 9899.00 and 2080.39 while Unilever Foods and Pak Tobacco were the top losers declining by Rs 245.00 and Rs 98.34 respectively to close at Rs 15555.00 and Rs 1321.65.

BR Automobile Assembler Index gained 17.92 points or 0.18 percent to close at 9,753.46 points with total turnover of 8.155 million shares.

BR Cement Index lost 25.82 points or 0.35 percent to close at 7,346.74 points with 22.328 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index inched up by 5.87 points or 0.06 percent to close at 9,135.99 points with 26.022 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index closed at 5,675.50 points, down 9.79 points or 0.17 percent with 22.643 million shares. BR Oil and Gas Index decreased by 31.43 points or 0.77 percent to close at 4,030.09 points with 25.851 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index increased by 38.91 points or 0.88 percent to close at 4,473.05 points with 79.258 million shares.

An analyst at Arif Habib Limited said that the market faced continuity of selling pressure from institutional investors that saw a decline of 311 points and closed the session negative 98 points.

Cement, E&P, Banks, O&GMCs and Refinery sectors bore selling pressure, whereas Technology and Steel sectors contributed positively to the Index.

Sectors contributing to the performance include E&P (down 52 points), Tobacco (down 29 points), Cement (down 20 points), Textile (down 11 points), Technology (up 25 points) and Pharma (up 12 points).

Stocks that contributed positively to the index include TRG (up 26 points), HBL (up 25 points), AGP (up 14 points), CHCC (up 7 points) and PIBTL (up 6 points). Stocks that contributed negatively include PAKT (down 29 points), POL (down 19 points), KOHC (down 14 points), PPL (down 12 points) and BAHL (down 12 points).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

