Thank you Xi, thank you CPC

That the 100th anniversary of Communist Party of China, which is the founding and sole governing party of China, has certainly marked the phenomenal rise of China as an economic superpower. The world's sole superpower, the US, no doubt, rightly considers China as its strategic competitor. China deserves praise for its relentless efforts to safeguard world peace, contribute to global development and preserve international order. China's President Xi Jinping, too, deserves praise for taking a firm step against US' hegemony in the world affairs by urging political parties worldwide to oppose any country that engages in technology blockages.

Anwar Waheed (Islamabad)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021