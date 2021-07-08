ANL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
ASC 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.33%)
ASL 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.34%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
FCCL 22.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.15%)
FFBL 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.02%)
FFL 19.48 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.98%)
FNEL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.56%)
GGGL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.16%)
GGL 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
JSCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
KAPCO 44.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
MDTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MLCF 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.09%)
NETSOL 161.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.28%)
PACE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
PAEL 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.5%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
PRL 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
PTC 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
SILK 1.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.32%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.23%)
TRG 165.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (2.48%)
UNITY 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.29%)
BR100 5,122 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (0.09%)
BR30 26,522 Increased By ▲ 141.88 (0.54%)
KSE100 47,248 Decreased By ▼ -98.24 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,973 Decreased By ▼ -31.79 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,469
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
966,007
1,51724hr
3.28% positivity
Sindh
342,228
Punjab
347,180
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,155
KPK
138,727
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cotton futures end brief winning run

Reuters 08 Jul 2021

NEW YORK: ICE cotton ended a three-session streak of gains on Wednesday, falling in tandem with dips in corn and wheat futures, with a stronger dollar adding further pressure. Cotton contracts for December were down 0.36 cent, or 0.4%, at 87.04 cents per lb at 11:51 a.m. EDT (1551 GMT).

“We’re seeing that corn and wheat are trading quite a bit lower today again,” and negativity from that is carrying over to cotton, said Bailey Thomen, cotton risk management associate at StoneX Group.

Chicago corn futures fell well over 2% on Wednesday, and were trading near their lowest levels in more than a week, while wheat contracts also slipped.

Tuesday’s volatility could have “knocked some people out of the market in terms of their positions, and today could be just a little bit of repositioning,” Thomen added.

Cotton futures closed marginally up in choppy trading on Tuesday, retreating after touching their highest level in more than four months earlier in the session.

The dollar rose, making cotton more expensive for other currency holders, and potentially weighing on demand.

The US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) weekly crop progress report on Tuesday showed 52% of the crop was in good-to-excellent condition, identical to a week ago.

Total futures market volume fell by 20,818 to 11,196 lots. Data showed total open interest gained 2,326 to 221,249 contracts in the previous session.

Cotton cotton yarn cotton crop ICE Cotton rate cotton acres

Cotton futures end brief winning run

Azhar says power sector is on the upbeat

Dilip Kumar passes away

IMF chief urges G20 to prevent ‘devastating’ blow to poorest

Covid-19 handling: Pakistan ranked among best-performing states

FSR for CY20: Residual risks to financial stability expected to subside: SBP

PSM revival plan: PC BoD all set to give approval

Economy on the right track: Fawad

Afghan govt team meets Taliban in Tehran

‘FBR must introduce law to jail errant taxmen’

CCoE meeting today

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.