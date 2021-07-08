ANL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
ASC 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.33%)
ASL 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.34%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
FCCL 22.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.15%)
FFBL 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.02%)
FFL 19.48 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.98%)
FNEL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.56%)
GGGL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.16%)
GGL 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
JSCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
KAPCO 44.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
MDTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MLCF 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.09%)
NETSOL 161.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.28%)
PACE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
PAEL 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.5%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
PRL 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
PTC 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
SILK 1.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.32%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.23%)
TRG 165.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (2.48%)
UNITY 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.29%)
BR100 5,122 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (0.09%)
BR30 26,522 Increased By ▲ 141.88 (0.54%)
KSE100 47,248 Decreased By ▼ -98.24 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,973 Decreased By ▼ -31.79 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,469
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
966,007
1,51724hr
3.28% positivity
Sindh
342,228
Punjab
347,180
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,155
KPK
138,727
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Agriculture & livestock pivotal pillars of strong economic growth

Recorder Report 08 Jul 2021

LAHORE: Agriculture and livestock are pivotal pillars of strong economic growth for any nation. Pakistan is rich in both it certainly has lacked the capacity to exploit the abundance of these resources.

These views were expressed by the exporters of fresh fruits, vegetables and halal meat while participating in a special meeting arranged by the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade to address the impediments being faced by them.

The meeting was chaired by the Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal, while Punjab Board of Investment and Trade Chief Executive Officer Dr Erfa Iqbal, agri-food and halal meat exporters and Senior representation from the State Bank of Pakistan, Civil Aviation Authority, Customs, PIA, Trade Development Authority Pakistan, Animal Husbandry and Quarantine Department, Local Government and Community Development Department, Livestock and Dairy and Plant Protection Department were present on the occasion.

Punjab Board of Investment & Trade (PBIT) arranged this meeting in continuation of a larger dialogue conducted earlier in March to address the impediments faced by exporters across sectors. The meeting held detailed discussions on numerous issues faced by exporters of fruits, vegetables and halal meat with their concerned government departments and suggested a number of proposals for their amicable resolution.

CEO, PBIT Dr Erfa Iqbal while welcoming the participants said that continuous interaction with stakeholders shows that government is determined to resolve the issues of international traders to materialize the dream of economic independence.

Addressing the participants, Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan is to increase exports by resolving the issues of exporters on priority basis as the government will not allow any obstacles in this process. All the problems of exporters would be solved and the Federal Government would also be contacted to resolve the issues related to the federation. He said that PBIT is not simply acting as a facilitator rather it is working with an approach of bringing all the stakeholders within and outside of the government together to streamline and boost the national income by promoting business friendly environment.

The participating exporters expressed satisfaction and optimism on the initiative taken by the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade for gathering the concerned and associated government departments on their platform to resolve the obstructions and barriers which are being faced during the process of exports.

Participants of the meeting expressed their concerns and said that establishment of a dry port in Sargodha is the dire need of time. They also demanded uniformity in the procedure for value assessment in G D Form, along with highlighting the problems being faced for acquiring offload shipment e-form and variations in weighing. Halal meat exporters demanded strict implementation on rules regarding slaughtering of useful animals, removal of quarantine fee, control on all disease, provision of free medicines to farmers and reduction in the time of shipment.

Taking all the stake holders into confidence, Mian Aslam Iqbal stated that the government was fully aware of the perturbing problems being faced by the exporters, and is making all out sincere efforts for early amicable solution to these problems.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Agriculture Economic growth Punjab Board of Investment and Trade livestock 5B rocket

Agriculture & livestock pivotal pillars of strong economic growth

Azhar says power sector is on the upbeat

Dilip Kumar passes away

IMF chief urges G20 to prevent ‘devastating’ blow to poorest

Covid-19 handling: Pakistan ranked among best-performing states

FSR for CY20: Residual risks to financial stability expected to subside: SBP

PSM revival plan: PC BoD all set to give approval

Economy on the right track: Fawad

Afghan govt team meets Taliban in Tehran

‘FBR must introduce law to jail errant taxmen’

CCoE meeting today

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.