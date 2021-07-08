ANL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
ASC 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.33%)
ASL 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.34%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
FCCL 22.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.15%)
FFBL 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.02%)
FFL 19.48 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.98%)
FNEL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.56%)
GGGL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.16%)
GGL 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
JSCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
KAPCO 44.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
MDTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MLCF 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.09%)
NETSOL 161.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.28%)
PACE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
PAEL 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.5%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
PRL 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
PTC 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
SILK 1.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.32%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.23%)
TRG 165.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (2.48%)
UNITY 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.29%)
BR100 5,122 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (0.09%)
BR30 26,522 Increased By ▲ 141.88 (0.54%)
KSE100 47,248 Decreased By ▼ -98.24 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,973 Decreased By ▼ -31.79 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,469
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
966,007
1,51724hr
3.28% positivity
Sindh
342,228
Punjab
347,180
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,155
KPK
138,727
Shahzain Bugti made SAPM

Zulfiqar Ahmad 08 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to woo the estranged Baloch leaders, the federal government on Wednesday appointed Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP) chief and MNA Shahzain Bugti as special assistant to the prime minister on reconciliation and harmony in Balochistan.

A notification issued by the Cabinet Division said that “the prime minister is pleased to appoint MNA Shahzain Bugti as special assistant to prime minister on reconciliation and harmony in Balochistan with immediate effect. He will hold the status of federal minister.”

The appointment comes on the heels of the government working on holding talks with disgruntled Baloch leaders who are not associated with India. A day ago, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry had said that Balochistan would soon be a cradle of peace in the country, adding that those involved in Lahore’s Johar Town blast — who the government earlier said had links with India — had been arrested by the authorities.

Some two days ago, the prime minister had said he was mulling over speaking to the insurgents in Balochistan as the situation in the province had changed and Pakistan was moving towards a better future.

While addressing a function in Gwadar, he said the insurgents might be upset with the state due to some past grievances or India might have used them to spread terror in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

