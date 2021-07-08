Shahzain Bugti made SAPM

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to woo the estranged Baloch leaders, the federal government on Wednesday appointed Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP) chief and MNA Shahzain Bugti as special assistant to the prime minister on reconciliation and harmony in Balochistan.

A notification issued by the Cabinet Division said that “the prime minister is pleased to appoint MNA Shahzain Bugti as special assistant to prime minister on reconciliation and harmony in Balochistan with immediate effect. He will hold the status of federal minister.”

The appointment comes on the heels of the government working on holding talks with disgruntled Baloch leaders who are not associated with India. A day ago, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry had said that Balochistan would soon be a cradle of peace in the country, adding that those involved in Lahore’s Johar Town blast — who the government earlier said had links with India — had been arrested by the authorities.

Some two days ago, the prime minister had said he was mulling over speaking to the insurgents in Balochistan as the situation in the province had changed and Pakistan was moving towards a better future.

While addressing a function in Gwadar, he said the insurgents might be upset with the state due to some past grievances or India might have used them to spread terror in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021