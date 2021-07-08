KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
===================================================================================================
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
===================================================================================================
Byco Petroleum Pakistan
Limited # 01-07-2021 08-07-2021 08-07-2021
Packages Limited # 01-07-2021 09-07-2021 09-07-2021
(EPCLSC) Engro Polymer
& Chemicals Limited 01-07-2021 09-07-2021
(AGSILSC) Agha Steel
Industries Limited 05-07-2021 09-07-2021
Attock Refinery Limited # 06-07-2021 12-07-2021 12-07-2021
(NITG-ETF) NIT
Pakistan Gateway 12-07-2021 12-07-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur
Limited # 07-07-2021 13-07-2021 13-07-2021
Chashma Sugar Mills
Limited # 04-07-2021 14-07-2021 14-07-2021
(BAFLTFC7) Bank
Alfalah Limited 01-07-2021 15-07-2021
Agritech Limited # 09-07-2021 15-07-2021 15-07-2021
Hum Netwok Limited 09-07-2021 16-07-2021 NIL 16-07-2021
Century Paper & Board
Mills Limited # 10-07-2021 16-07-2021 16-07-2021
Pakistan Petroleum Limited # 12-07-2021 19-07-2021 19-07-2021
Mari Petroleum Company
Limited # 12-07-2021 19-07-2021 19-07-2021
(BYCOSC) Byco Petroleum
Pakistan Limited 12-07-2021 19-07-2021
Kot Addu Power
Company Limited 13-07-2021 19-07-2021 50% (ii) 09-07-2021
Oil & Gas Development
Company Limited# 13-07-2021 19-07-2021 19-07-2021
SME Leasing Limited # 17-07-2021 26-07-2021 26-07-2021
Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd # 19-07-2021 26-07-2021 26-07-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company
Limited # 21-07-2021 27-07-2021 27-07-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim
Limited # 23-07-2021 27-07-2021 27-07-2021
Hinopak Motors Limited 20-07-2021 28-07-2021 NIL 28-07-2021
Fauji Foods Limited # 22-07-2021 28-07-2021 28-07-2021
Macter International Limited 20-07-2021 29-07-2021 17.03% R** 16-07-2021
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines
Limited 22-07-2021 29-07-2021 40% (F) 15-07-2021 29-07-2021
Exide Pakistan Limited 22-07-2021 29-07-2021 NIL 29-07-2021
Nazir Cotton Mills Limited # 23-07-2021 29-07-2021 29-07-2021
(KELSC5) K-Electric Ltd 27-07-2021 03-08-2021
===================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Right issue at Premium of Rs.155/- per share **
