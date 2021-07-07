ANL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
ASC 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.33%)
ASL 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.34%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
FCCL 22.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.15%)
FFBL 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.02%)
FFL 19.48 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.98%)
FNEL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.56%)
GGGL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.16%)
GGL 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
JSCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
KAPCO 44.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
MDTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MLCF 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.09%)
NETSOL 161.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.28%)
PACE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
PAEL 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.5%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
PRL 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
PTC 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
SILK 1.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.32%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.23%)
TRG 165.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (2.48%)
UNITY 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.29%)
BR100 5,122 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (0.09%)
BR30 26,522 Increased By ▲ 141.88 (0.54%)
KSE100 47,248 Decreased By ▼ -98.24 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,973 Decreased By ▼ -31.79 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,469
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
966,007
1,51724hr
3.28% positivity
Sindh
342,228
Punjab
347,180
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,155
KPK
138,727
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sindh govt should not deprive Tharparkar residents of basic rights: Qureshi

  • Says climate-smart agriculture and food security remain vital for the country
APP 07 Jul 2021

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Wednesday that the people of Tharparkar are undergoing severe issues in accessing clean water, facing food shortages and stunted growth. Qureshi called upon the Sindh government not to deprive the locals of their basic rights.

“I appeal to the authorities in Sindh not to neglect the people of Tharparkar and Umerkot, who have elected you to resolve their basic problems,” the foreign minister said while speaking at an event titled ‘Climate Smart Agriculture and Food Security’ here at the National Agriculture Research Center (NARC).

Food security can become Pakistan's biggest challenge: PM Imran

The conference was organized by the Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC), German non-governmental organization Welthungerhilfe (WHH), and Thardeep Rural Development Programme (TRDP) to highlight the importance of climate-smart agriculture for sustainable livelihoods and the food and nutrition secure communities.

Recalling his visit to Tharparkar and Umerkot during the election campaigns of 2013 and 2018, Qureshi said the locals had made many demands regarding the non-availability of clean water.

Pakistan’s upcoming national food security challenge

“Unfortunately, in the last seven decades, governments have not been able to provide them with clean water,” he said.

The foreign minister mentioned that Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced plans to help the people of Tharparkar. However, he regretted that the Sindh government was creating hurdles when it comes to implementing these projects.

Tharparkar holds agri, fishing business prospects

He further said that Pakistan, once a water-abundant country, is now impacted by issues like climate change, and faces a shortage of other essential commodities.

He stressed that the importance of climate-smart agriculture and food security remains vital for the country.

He thanked the German NGO and the German Embassy for raising awareness about these issues in Tharparkar, where the people suffered a food shortage, a high infant mortality rate, and deaths due to snakebites.

In Tharparkar, he mentioned that 50% of the area's population comprised of Hindus, who were lawful citizens of the country.

“Therefore, we must ensure their safety and provide them with basic facilities,” he added.

Pakistan is one of the countries most severely affected by climate change. Average temperatures have already risen by almost 0.37°C since 1980.

The Global Hunger Index ranks Pakistan in 88th place indicating serious hunger levels. Thirty-seven percent of the population is estimated to be food insecure.

Sindh govt PTI Government food security climate of Pakistan

Sindh govt should not deprive Tharparkar residents of basic rights: Qureshi

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity ratio shoots past 3%

Pakistan tops up March bonds to the tune of $1bn

Power sector ‘racket’ unearthed by World Bank

PM Imran lauds Pakistan's rank on The Economist's Global Normalcy Index

IHC grants pre-arrest bail to Zardari in New York apartment case

SNGPL says can meet only 50pc RLNG demand

Afghan govt meets Taliban in Tehran: Iran

Essential commodities: Govt sees decline in prices

Sales tax on motor spirit reduced

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters