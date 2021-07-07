Markets
South Korea's NOFI tenders for 138,000 T corn, 65,000 T feed wheat
07 Jul 2021
HAMBURG: South Korea's largest feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 138,000 tonnes of corn and up to 65,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat, European traders said on Wednesday.
The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Wednesday, July 7.
The corn was sought for November/December arrival in South Korea, the feed wheat for November arrival.
