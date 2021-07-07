ANL 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.27%)
ASC 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.95%)
ASL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.25%)
BOP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.19%)
BYCO 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.56%)
FCCL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 28.23 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (6.33%)
FFL 18.38 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (7.42%)
FNEL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
GGGL 24.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-4.92%)
GGL 48.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.12%)
HUMNL 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.61%)
JSCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
KAPCO 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.87%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
MDTL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.25%)
MLCF 45.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 161.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.56 (-4.47%)
PACE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.95%)
PAEL 34.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
POWER 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.16%)
PTC 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.67%)
SNGP 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-4.62%)
TELE 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.94%)
TRG 161.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.28%)
UNITY 43.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.83%)
WTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.52%)
BR100 5,117 Decreased By ▼ -26.78 (-0.52%)
BR30 26,381 Decreased By ▼ -403.32 (-1.51%)
KSE100 47,346 Decreased By ▼ -28.97 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,005 Increased By ▲ 9.86 (0.05%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,452
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
964,490
83024hr
2.22% positivity
Sindh
341,275
Punjab
347,014
Balochistan
27,445
Islamabad
83,048
KPK
138,616
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Promoting national growth: NUST holds int’l webinar on role of universities

07 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: “The government is keenly aware that long-term growth of the country depends on successful development of national systems of innovation and a mature knowledge economy based on a favourable economic and institutional regime, high-quality human resource development, multi-type innovation driven by science and technology, and promotion and utilisation of advanced information and communications technologies.”

Federal Minister for Science & Technology expressed these views at international webinar on the “Role of S&T Universities in Promoting National High-Tech Growth” at NUST. The minister urged universities to play their part in science and knowledge diplomacy.

Minister further stated that universities were helping shift the focus of the world slowly but gradually from geopolitical competition to knowledge-based cooperation. In today’s world, there is an urgent need to promote peace-enhancing diplomacy rather than diplomacy driven by war and conflict,” he added.

Dr Atta-ur-Rahman, Chairman Prime Minister’s Task Force on Science & Technology, shared his vision for improving the S&T landscape of Pakistan. He said that innovation is transforming economies and a comprehensive S&T-based apparatus is a crucial determinant of long-run growth, competitive edge, and economic autarky of a state. He stated that universities serve as the critical nodes of new growth through their inherent diversity, dynamism and the unmatched ability to introduce new ideas and talent. Their key performance indicators must be the promotion of policy research and technological evolution of the production function of industry. The process may comprise scientific research, foresight exercises, and networking, combined with the direct and indirect facilitation of new industrial clusters like business and technology incubators, science and technology parks, high technology zones, and innovation areas.

Professor David Sampson, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Research and Innovation at the University of Surrey, UK, highlighted the crucial role of universities in national development. While narrating several innovative success stories of past and the achievements of his own institute, he underscored the significance of industry-academia linkages; production, encouragement and cultivation of top talent; emphasis on team work; and rational management of openness and secrecy issue of research. He hoped that Pakistan utilises its vast and raw human resource through greater focus and spending in S&T-based pursuits. Air Vice Marshal Dr Rizwan Riaz (retd), Pro-Rector Research, Innovation and Commercialization at NUST, stressed the need for leveraging all channels of science and technology for high-tech national growth. Pakistan, in his view, is full of talent that should be nurtured and encouraged through better opportunities. Problems such as brain drain, bureaucratic hurdles, and restricted import of tech-based goods and technologies should be addressed. He also pointed out the responsibility of global north for development of tech- and R&D-based human resource to ensure collective gains.

Dr Malcolm Parry OBE, pointed out that in terms of capacity, the global population of university graduates was expected to nearly double over this decade and reaches 300 million by 2030. The levels of global investment in R&D tripled from $676 billion in 2000 to $2.0 trillion in 2018. Although government is a major funder of research in many countries, it tends to be a minor performer in undertaking research. That said, national and international policy decisions sit at the heart of the win-win model for science and technology. —PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NUST Dr Atta ur Rahman communications technologies David Sampson Dr Rizwan Riaz (retd) Dr Malcolm Parry

Promoting national growth: NUST holds int’l webinar on role of universities

PM heaps praise on Xi, Communist Party of China

Pakistan tops up March bonds to the tune of $1bn

SNGPL says can meet only 50pc RLNG demand

Power sector ‘racket’ unearthed by WB

Oil drops sharply from multi-year highs

Sales tax on motor spirit reduced

Covid-19 impact: FIs required to implement IFRS 9 from Jan 1, 2022

G-MSS for housing finance: FIs to face penalty for missing targets

Russia steps in to help secure Tajik-Afghan border

Investors, importers: FBR increases validity period of advance ruling

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.