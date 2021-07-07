PQFTL signs MoU with DUHS

KARACHI: Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited (PQFTL) recently signed an agreement with Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) in order to provide high quality service to its valuable participants. The hospital offers facilities for all major treatments. With the enlistment of this hospital on PQFTL’s panel, maximum health cardholders will be able to utilize quality health services.

The ceremony took place at DUHS in the presence of Professor Dr M Saeed Quraishy, Vice Chancellor of DUHS. The MoU was signed by Azeem Iqbal Pirani, CEO, Pak-Qatar Family Takaful and Dr Ashar Afaq, Registrar - DUHS, along with senior officials from both organizations. “We are glad to take DUHS on our panel and it is part of our customer-centric approach in offering convenience and best health services to our valuable participants. We believe that many customers will now be able to benefit from this new hospital on our panel,” stated Azeem Pirani, CEO, PQFTL.

