ANL 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.27%)
ASC 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.95%)
ASL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.25%)
BOP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.19%)
BYCO 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.56%)
FCCL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 28.23 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (6.33%)
FFL 18.38 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (7.42%)
FNEL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
GGGL 24.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-4.92%)
GGL 48.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.12%)
HUMNL 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.61%)
JSCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
KAPCO 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.87%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
MDTL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.25%)
MLCF 45.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 161.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.56 (-4.47%)
PACE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.95%)
PAEL 34.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
POWER 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.16%)
PTC 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.67%)
SNGP 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-4.62%)
TELE 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.94%)
TRG 161.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.28%)
UNITY 43.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.83%)
WTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.52%)
BR100 5,117 Decreased By ▼ -26.78 (-0.52%)
BR30 26,381 Decreased By ▼ -403.32 (-1.51%)
KSE100 47,346 Decreased By ▼ -28.97 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,005 Increased By ▲ 9.86 (0.05%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,452
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
964,490
83024hr
2.22% positivity
Sindh
341,275
Punjab
347,014
Balochistan
27,445
Islamabad
83,048
KPK
138,616
Business Recorder
Jul 07, 2021
Pakistan

PQFTL signs MoU with DUHS

Recorder Report 07 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited (PQFTL) recently signed an agreement with Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) in order to provide high quality service to its valuable participants. The hospital offers facilities for all major treatments. With the enlistment of this hospital on PQFTL’s panel, maximum health cardholders will be able to utilize quality health services.

The ceremony took place at DUHS in the presence of Professor Dr M Saeed Quraishy, Vice Chancellor of DUHS. The MoU was signed by Azeem Iqbal Pirani, CEO, Pak-Qatar Family Takaful and Dr Ashar Afaq, Registrar - DUHS, along with senior officials from both organizations. “We are glad to take DUHS on our panel and it is part of our customer-centric approach in offering convenience and best health services to our valuable participants. We believe that many customers will now be able to benefit from this new hospital on our panel,” stated Azeem Pirani, CEO, PQFTL.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PQFTL Dr M Saeed Quraishy Azeem Iqbal Pirani Dr Ashar Afaq

