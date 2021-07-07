Markets
New York cotton
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
07 Jul 2021
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
Jul'21 - 86.38 - 86.38 13:22 86.38 86.38 - 86.03
Jul 06
Oct'21 88.72 89.50 86.32 87.86 12:39 87.86 -0.86 85 87.51
Jul 06
Dec'21 87.60 88.89 86.08 87.40 13:19 87.40 -0.20 24926 86.97
Jul 06
=================================================================================
