KARACHI: On Monday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 3.611 billion and the number of lots traded 3,525. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 1.728 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 707.531 million), Crude Oil (PKR 346.520 million), Silver (PKR 237.673 million), NSDQ 100 (PKR 172.022 million), DJ (PKR 126.247 million), Platinum (PKR 115.543 million), Natural Gas (PKR 96.273 million), Copper (PKR 69.017 million) and SP500 (PKR 11.665 million).

