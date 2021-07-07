Pension facility centre established

LAHORE: A pension facility center has been established at the head office of the Accountant General Punjab to facilitate government employees form the hassle of frequently visiting their offices for pension.

Controller General of Accounts Farrukh Ahmad Hamidi inaugurated the pension facility centre on Tuesday.

Talking on this occasion, he said the pension-related issues will be resolved through one window operation. After the submission of the case, the senior auditor at the counter will send the case to concerned section after the initial examination and an online diary number will also be issued to the pensioner for tracking the case.

He said pensioners will also be given a landline number to check the progress in their pension cases. The discrepancy, if any, will also be intimated to the applicants, he added.

Accountant General Abdul Ghafoor Khan pledged to set up such pension facility centres in all district accounts offices for prompt disposal of pension-related cases.

