KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (July 6, 2021).

=================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =================================================================================== AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Adamjee Insurance 900,000 40.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 900,000 40.00 Alfalah Sec. Bank Al-Falah Ltd. 1,600,000 31.55 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,600,000 31.55 Topline Sec. Habib Bank Ltd. 30,000 125.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 125.90 MRA Sec. Hascol Petroleum 500 7.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 7.60 ASDA Sec. Khyber Tobacco 500 385.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 385.00 AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Kot Addu Power Comp. 3,000 46.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 46.00 Alfalah Sec. Samba Bank Ltd. 9,719,000 6.71 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,719,000 6.71 AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Soneri Bank Ltd. 4,400,000 9.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,400,000 9.20 Y.H. Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 500,000 52.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 52.00 =================================================================================== Total Turnover 17,153,000 ===================================================================================

