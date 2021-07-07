ANL 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.27%)
ASC 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.95%)
ASL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.25%)
BOP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.19%)
BYCO 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.56%)
FCCL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 28.23 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (6.33%)
FFL 18.38 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (7.42%)
FNEL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
GGGL 24.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-4.92%)
GGL 48.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.12%)
HUMNL 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.61%)
JSCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
KAPCO 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.87%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
MDTL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.25%)
MLCF 45.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 161.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.56 (-4.47%)
PACE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.95%)
PAEL 34.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
POWER 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.16%)
PTC 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.67%)
SNGP 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-4.62%)
TELE 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.94%)
TRG 161.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.28%)
UNITY 43.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.83%)
WTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.52%)
BR100 5,117 Decreased By ▼ -26.78 (-0.52%)
BR30 26,381 Decreased By ▼ -403.32 (-1.51%)
KSE100 47,346 Decreased By ▼ -28.97 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,005 Increased By ▲ 9.86 (0.05%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,452
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
964,490
83024hr
2.22% positivity
Sindh
341,275
Punjab
347,014
Balochistan
27,445
Islamabad
83,048
KPK
138,616
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 07 Jul 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (July 6, 2021).

===================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===================================================================================
Member                       Company                          Turnover        Rates
Name                                                         of Shares
===================================================================================
AL Habib Cap. Mkt.           Adamjee Insurance                 900,000        40.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          900,000        40.00
Alfalah Sec.                 Bank Al-Falah Ltd.              1,600,000        31.55
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        1,600,000        31.55
Topline Sec.                 Habib Bank Ltd.                    30,000       125.90
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           30,000       125.90
MRA Sec.                     Hascol Petroleum                      500         7.60
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              500         7.60
ASDA Sec.                    Khyber Tobacco                        500       385.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              500       385.00
AL Habib Cap. Mkt.           Kot Addu Power Comp.                3,000        46.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            3,000        46.00
Alfalah Sec.                 Samba Bank Ltd.                 9,719,000         6.71
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        9,719,000         6.71
AL Habib Cap. Mkt.           Soneri Bank Ltd.                4,400,000         9.20
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        4,400,000         9.20
Y.H. Sec.                    TRG Pakistan Ltd.                 500,000        52.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          500,000        52.00
===================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                 17,153,000
===================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

