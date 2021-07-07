Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
07 Jul 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (July 6, 2021).
===================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===================================================================================
AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Adamjee Insurance 900,000 40.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 900,000 40.00
Alfalah Sec. Bank Al-Falah Ltd. 1,600,000 31.55
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,600,000 31.55
Topline Sec. Habib Bank Ltd. 30,000 125.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 125.90
MRA Sec. Hascol Petroleum 500 7.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 7.60
ASDA Sec. Khyber Tobacco 500 385.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 385.00
AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Kot Addu Power Comp. 3,000 46.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 46.00
Alfalah Sec. Samba Bank Ltd. 9,719,000 6.71
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,719,000 6.71
AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Soneri Bank Ltd. 4,400,000 9.20
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,400,000 9.20
Y.H. Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 500,000 52.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 52.00
===================================================================================
Total Turnover 17,153,000
===================================================================================
