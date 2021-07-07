ANL 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.27%)
Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report 07 Jul 2021

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
July 6, 2021
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                         1-Jul-21      30-Jun-21      29-Jun-21      28-Jun-21
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                      0.10867       0.108541       0.108558       0.108411
Euro                             0.834593       0.833133       0.833198       0.833685
Japanese yen                   0.00632175     0.00634438     0.00634159     0.00632385
U.K. pound                       0.968483       0.971871       0.969973       0.973752
U.S. dollar                      0.702283       0.701054       0.700873       0.699987
Algerian dinar                 0.00521014     0.00520903                    0.00520841
Australian dollar                0.525518       0.527052        0.53007        0.53136
Botswana pula                                  0.0642165      0.0643401      0.0644688
Brazilian real                   0.140319       0.140166       0.141751       0.141658
Brunei dollar                    0.521639       0.521462       0.521677       0.520746
Canadian dollar                                  0.56564        0.56595        0.56748
Chilean peso                  0.000964993    0.000953452     0.00095715
Colombian peso                 0.00018735    0.000186616    0.000188753    0.000187211
Czech koruna                    0.0327222      0.0326999      0.0326976      0.0326929
Danish krone                     0.112236       0.112038       0.112045       0.112102
Indian rupee                   0.00944001     0.00942966      0.0094434     0.00943349
Israeli New Shekel               0.215358       0.215047       0.214926       0.214654
Korean won                    0.000621764    0.000620402    0.000620296    0.000620116
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.33162         2.3287         2.3281        2.32515
Malaysian ringgit                0.169042       0.168754       0.168987       0.168631
Mauritian rupee                                0.0164442      0.0166359      0.0169117
Mexican peso                    0.0350497      0.0352179      0.0353696      0.0353481
New Zealand dollar               0.490826       0.490598       0.493625       0.494751
Norwegian krone                 0.0817388      0.0819065      0.0817717      0.0819244
Omani rial                        1.82648        1.82329        1.82282        1.82051
Peruvian sol                                    0.182139                      0.178341
Philippine peso                 0.0144194      0.0144416      0.0144201      0.0144119
Polish zloty                     0.184089       0.184318       0.184859       0.185368
Qatari riyal                     0.192935       0.192597       0.192548       0.192304
Russian ruble                  0.00963238     0.00964001     0.00968427     0.00969811
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.187275       0.186948       0.186899       0.186663
Singapore dollar                 0.521639       0.521462       0.521677       0.520746
South African rand              0.0491717      0.0490508      0.0488463      0.0490776
Swedish krona                   0.0820501      0.0823771      0.0821618      0.0826353
Swiss franc                      0.759143       0.759621       0.761033       0.762388
Thai baht                       0.0219306      0.0218738      0.0218941      0.0219425
Trinidadian dollar               0.104365         0.1039       0.103875       0.103502
U.A.E. dirham                    0.191228       0.190893       0.190844       0.190602
Uruguayan peso                  0.0160871      0.0160877      0.0161231      0.0160743
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

IMF 1 sdr to usd sdr rate currency units per SDR

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Comments are closed on this story.