ANL 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.27%)
ASC 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.95%)
ASL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.25%)
BOP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.19%)
BYCO 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.56%)
FCCL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 28.23 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (6.33%)
FFL 18.38 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (7.42%)
FNEL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
GGGL 24.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-4.92%)
GGL 48.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.12%)
HUMNL 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.61%)
JSCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
KAPCO 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.87%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
MDTL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.25%)
MLCF 45.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 161.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.56 (-4.47%)
PACE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.95%)
PAEL 34.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
POWER 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.16%)
PTC 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.67%)
SNGP 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-4.62%)
TELE 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.94%)
TRG 161.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.28%)
UNITY 43.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.83%)
WTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.52%)
BR100 5,117 Decreased By ▼ -26.78 (-0.52%)
BR30 26,381 Decreased By ▼ -403.32 (-1.51%)
KSE100 47,346 Decreased By ▼ -28.97 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,005 Increased By ▲ 9.86 (0.05%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,452
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
964,490
83024hr
2.22% positivity
Sindh
341,275
Punjab
347,014
Balochistan
27,445
Islamabad
83,048
KPK
138,616
TSX falls as lower oil prices weigh on energy shares

  • The energy sector fell 3.2%, with Cenovus Energy Inc and Crescent Point Energy Corp leading the declines with a drop of 5.3% and 3.7%, respectively.
  • Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 50 points, or 0.25%, at 20,231.46.
Reuters 06 Jul 2021

Canada's main stock index reversed course to inch lower on Tuesday, as a drop in energy shares on weaker oil prices offset gains in miners.

The energy sector fell 3.2%, with Cenovus Energy Inc and Crescent Point Energy Corp leading the declines with a drop of 5.3% and 3.7%, respectively.

Oil prices fell more than a percent, having hit multi-year highs earlier in the session after OPEC+ producers clashed over plans to raise supply to meet rising global demand.

At 9:39 a.m. ET (13:39 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 50 points, or 0.25%, at 20,231.46.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.5% as gold futures rose 1.4% to $1,808 an ounce.

The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were gold miners Centerra Gold Inc and NovaGold Resources Inc, rising 4.2% and 3.9%, respectively.

TSX drops as concerns over jump in COVID-19 infections weigh

Official data from Toronto Regional Real Estate Board showed that home sales across Toronto inched down in June from the prior month as market activity continued to ease from the record levels reached in March.

The financials sector slipped 0.4%. The industrials sector was unchanged.

On the TSX, 80 issues were higher, while 143 issues declined for a 1.79-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 18.29 million shares traded.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bank of Nova Scotia, Toronto-Dominion Bank, and Bombardier Inc.

Energy, mining lift TSX as investors look past dismal economic data

The TSX posted five new 52-week highs and no new lows.

Across all Canadian issues there were 53 new 52-week highs and six new lows, with total volume of 36.57 million shares.

