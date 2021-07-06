ANL 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.27%)
ASC 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.95%)
ASL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.25%)
BOP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.19%)
BYCO 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.56%)
FCCL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 28.23 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (6.33%)
FFL 18.38 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (7.42%)
FNEL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
GGGL 24.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-4.92%)
GGL 48.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.12%)
HUMNL 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.61%)
JSCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
KAPCO 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.87%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
MDTL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.25%)
MLCF 45.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 161.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.56 (-4.47%)
PACE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.95%)
PAEL 34.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
POWER 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.16%)
PTC 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.67%)
SNGP 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-4.62%)
TELE 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.94%)
TRG 161.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.28%)
UNITY 43.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.83%)
WTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.52%)
BR100 5,117 Decreased By ▼ -26.78 (-0.52%)
BR30 26,381 Decreased By ▼ -403.32 (-1.51%)
KSE100 47,346 Decreased By ▼ -28.97 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,005 Increased By ▲ 9.86 (0.05%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,452
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
964,490
83024hr
2.22% positivity
Sindh
341,275
Punjab
347,014
Balochistan
27,445
Islamabad
83,048
KPK
138,616
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lanka shares end flat; losses in industrial stocks weigh

  • The CSE All-Share index ended 0.03% lower at 7,792.21. On Monday the index added 0.6% mostly boosted by financial stocks
  • Losses in industrial stocks weighed on the index, with conglomerate John Keells Holdings falling 2.2%. It was among the top drags on the index.
Reuters 06 Jul 2021

Sri Lankan shares were unchanged on Tuesday, with losses in industrial stocks offsetting gains in some financial scrips.

The CSE All-Share index ended 0.03% lower at 7,792.21. On Monday the index added 0.6% mostly boosted by financial stocks

Risks to the country's banks' performance and operating environment remain, due to pressure stemming from COVID-19 and the sovereign credit profile - Fitch Ratings said on Monday.

Sri Lanka shares extend gains boosted by financial stocks

Losses in industrial stocks weighed on the index, with conglomerate John Keells Holdings falling 2.2%. It was among the top drags on the index.

While most financial stocks extended gains from the previous session, LOLC Development Finance slipped 5.5%. On Monday it had added 22.7%.

However, Commercial Leasing & Finance extended gains to a third straight session and closed up 22.7%

Domestic coronavirus cases continued to rise, with the country reporting 266,499 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 3,268 deaths, as of Tuesday, according to health ministry data.

Sri Lankan shares end higher as consumer staples, industrials gain

Last week, the country's president directed health authorities to vaccinate all people above the age of 30 in Western Province, before July 31.

So far, the island nation has fully vaccinated about 5.7% of its population, according to Johns Hopkins data.

On Tuesday, trading volume on the exchange rose to 63.5 million from 43.7 million in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 235.2 million rupees, exchange data showed.

The equity market's turnover was 1.35 billion rupees, according to exchange data.

Sri Lankan shares Sri Lankan rupees CSE All Share Index industrials stocks

Sri Lanka shares end flat; losses in industrial stocks weigh

US pullout from Afghanistan over 90% complete: Pentagon

Asad Umar says Pakistan expects over $1b Chinese investment in second phase of Gwadar Free Zone

Pakistan launches e-portal, mobile app for issuance of equivalence certificates

Servicemen who fled Taliban to Tajikistan being brought back to fight: Afghan govt

Housing finance: SBP to penalize banks for failing G-MSS targets

Indus Motor Company launches what it calls a 'service campaign' over fuel pump issue

US urges China, private sector to boost participation in G20 debt response

Torkham border closed to contain Covid spread: Sheikh Rashid

KSA, UAE, five others commit cooperation for Gwadar's development

Pakistan's exports to China increase 34%, amount to $2.33 billion in FY21

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters