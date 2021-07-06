Markets
Indonesia raises 34 trillion rupiah in bond auction, above target
- Total bids during the auctions reached 83.4 trillion rupiah
06 Jul 2021
JAKARTA: Indonesia raised 34 trillion rupiah ($2.35 billion) at a biweekly bond auction on Tuesday, slightly higher than an indicative target, the finance ministry said.
Total bids during the auctions reached 83.4 trillion rupiah.
Govt has dismantled India's terror network in Balochistan to great extent: Fawad
Indonesia raises 34 trillion rupiah in bond auction, above target
Torkham border closed to contain Covid spread: Sheikh Rashid
KSA, UAE, five others commit cooperation for Gwadar's development
Pakistan administers 425,640 Covid-19 vaccines in 24 hours: NCOC
Pakistan's exports to China increase 34%, amount to $2.33 billion in FY21
Asad Umar says Pakistan expects over $1b Chinese investment in second phase of Gwadar Free Zone
Timeline: US intervention in Afghanistan
Development projects, recurrent budget: Strategy for release of funds notified by MoF
Gwadar steps up a gear
Disgruntled Baloch: PM says his approach different from his predecessors
Taliban aim to present written peace plan at talks as soon as next month
Read more stories
Comments