ANL 33.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.47%)
ASC 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.08%)
ASL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.42%)
BOP 8.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.19%)
FCCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.51%)
FFBL 27.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.29%)
FFL 18.38 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (7.42%)
FNEL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.42%)
GGGL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.71%)
GGL 49.00 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.95%)
HUMNL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.87%)
JSCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.77%)
KAPCO 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
KEL 4.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.75%)
MLCF 46.39 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.51%)
NETSOL 168.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.05%)
PACE 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.61%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.74%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.9%)
PTC 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.09%)
SILK 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.14%)
SNGP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.61%)
TELE 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
TRG 165.25 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.01%)
UNITY 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.78%)
WTL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
BR100 5,160 Increased By ▲ 15.61 (0.3%)
BR30 26,775 Decreased By ▼ -8.56 (-0.03%)
KSE100 47,512 Increased By ▲ 136.46 (0.29%)
KSE30 19,077 Increased By ▲ 82.22 (0.43%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,452
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
964,490
83024hr
2.22% positivity
Sindh
341,275
Punjab
347,014
Balochistan
27,445
Islamabad
83,048
KPK
138,616
Emirate of Sharjah gives initial guidance for 10-year dollar sukuk

  • HSBC is coordinating the deal, which is expected to launch later on Tuesday
Reuters 06 Jul 2021

DUBAI: The Emirate of Sharjah has given initial price guidance of around 3.5% for an issuance of 10-year US dollar-denominated sukuk, or Islamic bonds, a document showed on Tuesday.

HSBC is coordinating the deal, which is expected to launch later on Tuesday.

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, Sharjah Islamic Bank, Standard Chartered and The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector are also involved in the deal, according to the document from one of the banks.

