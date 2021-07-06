ANL 33.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.3%)
ASC 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.82%)
ASL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.22%)
BOP 8.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.19%)
FCCL 22.89 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.46%)
FFBL 27.71 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.37%)
FFL 18.38 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (7.42%)
FNEL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
GGGL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.33%)
GGL 49.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.15%)
HUMNL 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
JSCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.77%)
KAPCO 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
KEL 4.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.75%)
MLCF 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.2%)
NETSOL 168.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.05%)
PACE 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.74%)
PRL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.7%)
PTC 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.09%)
SILK 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.14%)
SNGP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.61%)
TELE 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
TRG 164.90 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.79%)
UNITY 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.78%)
WTL 3.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,160 Increased By ▲ 15.61 (0.3%)
BR30 26,775 Decreased By ▼ -8.56 (-0.03%)
KSE100 47,512 Increased By ▲ 136.46 (0.29%)
KSE30 19,077 Increased By ▲ 82.22 (0.43%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,452
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
964,490
83024hr
2.22% positivity
Sindh
341,275
Punjab
347,014
Balochistan
27,445
Islamabad
83,048
KPK
138,616
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Asad Umar says Pakistan expects over $1b Chinese investment in second phase of Gwadar Free Zone

  • Says investors have expressed great interest in Balochistan's development
Ali Ahmed 06 Jul 2021

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said over $1 billion of investment from Chinese companies is expected in the second phase of Gwadar Free Zone, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday.

While addressing the media, the federal minister said that Chinese investors have indicated great interest in investing in the north zone of Gwadar, which is 35 times bigger than the first phase.

The statement comes after Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the first phase of the Gwadar Free Zone besides performing the groundbreaking of its second phase spread at 2,200 acres. He also inaugurated three factories besides witnessing MoU signing of a desalination plant and a solar energy project during his day-long visit to Gwadar.

Gwadar steps up a gear

A number of investors have pledged investment in different sectors included Huang Weiguo (textile), Huang Daoyuan (prefabricated technology), Fang Hongyan (agriculture), Shen Jian (wool spinning), David Dia and Chen Yi (dairy processing), and Bao Dequan (textile).

Meanwhile, regional countries including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Kenya, and Qatar have also expressed their commitment for cooperation on the development of Gwadar.

Umar said the prime minister launched the South Balochistan package worth Rs 600 billion, under which 53 projects have been made part of the development plan this year.

He said the development work is being executed in partnership with the Balochistan government.

KSA, UAE five others commit cooperation

A number of accords were signed during the prime minister's visit with the government of China.

The accords included the implementation agreement on setting up of 1.2 million gallons per day desalination plant to resolve the shortage of drinking water for the residents of Gwadar. Other agreements included China’s grant for a solar energy project, and the groundbreaking of North Gwadar Free Zone and Enterprises.

China Pakistan Asad Umar Imran Khan Gwadar Free Zone north zone

Asad Umar says Pakistan expects over $1b Chinese investment in second phase of Gwadar Free Zone

Torkham border closed to contain Covid spread: Sheikh Rashid

KSA, UAE, five others commit cooperation for Gwadar's development

Pakistan administers 425,640 Covid-19 vaccines in 24 hours: NCOC

Pakistan's exports to China increase 34%, amount to $2.33 billion in FY21

Timeline: US intervention in Afghanistan

Development projects, recurrent budget: Strategy for release of funds notified by MoF

Gwadar steps up a gear

Disgruntled Baloch: PM says his approach different from his predecessors

Taliban aim to present written peace plan at talks as soon as next month

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters