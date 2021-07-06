ANL 33.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2%)
ASC 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.04%)
ASL 24.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
BOP 8.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
FCCL 22.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.8%)
FFBL 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.01%)
FFL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.86%)
FNEL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
GGGL 25.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
GGL 49.88 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (2.76%)
HUMNL 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
JSCL 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.04%)
KAPCO 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
KEL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
MDTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
MLCF 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
NETSOL 169.80 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.44%)
PACE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.41%)
PAEL 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.26%)
PRL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SILK 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.14%)
SNGP 49.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.12%)
TELE 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TRG 165.75 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.31%)
UNITY 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.17%)
WTL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
BR100 5,175 Increased By ▲ 31.16 (0.61%)
BR30 26,821 Increased By ▲ 36.83 (0.14%)
KSE100 47,560 Increased By ▲ 185.07 (0.39%)
KSE30 19,087 Increased By ▲ 92.02 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,452
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
964,490
83024hr
2.22% positivity
Sindh
341,275
Punjab
347,014
Balochistan
27,445
Islamabad
83,048
KPK
138,616
Gold at near 3-week peak as dollar weakens; Fed minutes in focus

  • Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,798.46 per ounce, as of 0315 GMT, its highest since June 17
Reuters 06 Jul 2021

Gold prices on Tuesday hit their highest in nearly three weeks, as a pullback in the dollar made bullion less expensive for holders of other currencies, while investors awaited minutes from the US Federal Reserve for clarity on monetary policy.

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,798.46 per ounce, as of 0315 GMT, its highest since June 17.

US gold futures rose 0.8% to $1,798.10 per ounce.

"It's mainly a weakening US dollar that is boosting gold prices. Gold was sold down heavily after June FOMC meeting and now that expectations have been priced in, buyers are back to the market," said Margaret Yang, a strategist at DailyFX.

"However, gold's upside potential might be limited against the backdrop of global hawkish turn in monetary policies. Don't think prices will recover back to the early June levels anytime soon."

The dollar weakened 0.1%, moving further away from a three-month high hit last week.

Focus this week is on minutes from the Fed's latest meeting due on Wednesday after a hawkish tilt from the US central bank last month in which policymakers' projected a start to rate hikes in 2023, sending gold prices below $1,800 level.

Higher interest rates translate into a increase in opportunity cost of holding bullion, which pays no interest.

"Gold prices may be able to hold onto recent gains but staying above $1,800 resistance may not be in the traders' radar until the latest minutes of the Fed's meeting is released," Avtar Sandu, senior commodities manager at Phillip Futures, said in a note.

Asian share markets opened a fraction higher ahead of a key decision by Australia's central bank on its quantitative easing programme.

Elsewhere, silver rose 0.5% to $26.58 per ounce, palladium gained 0.3% to $2,821.85, and platinum climbed 1% to $1,108.52.

