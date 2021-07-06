'Chaotic' situation witnessed during matric exams

KARACHI: Chaotic situation witnessed during the first paper of matriculation in the city that begun after a lapse of one year due to coronavirus restrictions. Question papers could not reach different examination centres that resulted in cancellation of paper.

On July 5th, exams for 9th and 10th-graders began across Sindh. The Physics paper began at 9:30am on Monday. At 9:34am, images of a solved exam paper were making rounds on social media.

But the Karachi Matric Board chairperson was unaware of it. "I'm not aware of any such thing yet but if it has happened, we would investigate the matter," he told media.

According to Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) Chairperson Syed Sharaf Ali Shah, a total of 348,249 students have registered for the ninth grade and matric exams in the science and general groups. Of the 438 examination centres, 185 have been set up in government schools and 253 in private schools. 201 centres are for girls and 237 for boys.

