Sindh Assembly condemns July 5, 1977 martial law

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Monday adopted a resolution to condemn the military coup d'etat of July 5, 1977, toppling Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto's rule, and called it "unconstitutional", amid the PTI's boycott.

Nida Khuhro, the ruling PPP female legislator tabled the resolution to deplore the state of martial law of 1977 in Pakistan that overthrew Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto's government.

The resolution states that the Sindh Assembly condemns the martial law of July 5, 1977 in the strongest possible terms. "July 5 will always be remembered as the blackest day," Nida said.

She said that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was the voice of nation. "Democracy is in danger and parliament is being disrespected," she added.

The provincial autonomy is also at risk, she said and added that the 'New Pakistan' is following the footsteps of late General Zia-ul-Haq.

"This day reminds us of empowering the parliament," Syed Sardar Shah, the Sindh Culture Minister told the house, while speaking on the resolution.

He also called the martial law of 1977 as the blackest day, saying it was not an operation "fair play".

The house adopted "The Sindh Factories (Amendment) Bill 2021", as Mukesh Kumar Chawla, the Sindh Parliamentary Affairs Minister, said that this legislation is aimed at empowering women working at factories.

"Now women can work at factories at night shifts as well," he said and added that the government has also made an amendment to the law regarding child labours and set a flexible working hours for female workers.

The assembly also passed "The Sindh Zakat and Ushr (Amendment) Bill, 2021" into law. Sohail Anwar Siyal, who is the concerned minister said that the amendment is meant to appoint a retired civil servant officer as chairman of Zakat and Ushr.

Previously, he said, a retired judge would head it. "It is an administrative matter," he told the house and turned down TLP's Mufti Qasim Fakhri's amendment to the law to appoint a religious scholar as chairman of Zakat and Ushr.

The legislature also voted to pass "The Sindh Institute of Music and Performing Art Bill 2021", besides "The Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2021".

The Sindh Food Fortification Bill 2020 was referred to the concerned standing committee for further deliberations.

The house turned down a privilege motion tabled by Haleem Adil Shaikh, the Opposition Leader in the assembly. The motion was against the barring of eight PTI lawmakers from the assembly building. Latter, Speaker Sindh Assembly, Aga Siraj Khan Durrani prorogued the session.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021