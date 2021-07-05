ANL 33.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.25%)
ASC 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.54%)
ASL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
AVN 93.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.38%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
BYCO 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.21%)
DGKC 115.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.62%)
EPCL 47.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.13%)
FCCL 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.13%)
FFBL 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.52%)
FFL 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.4%)
HASCOL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-11.22%)
HUBC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.88%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.9%)
JSCL 22.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.25%)
KAPCO 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.07%)
KEL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.93%)
PAEL 35.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.09%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.57%)
PPL 86.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.04%)
PRL 24.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.14%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
SILK 1.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.08%)
SNGP 49.80 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.08%)
TRG 163.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-2.19%)
UNITY 44.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.83%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.7%)
BR100 5,144 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.77%)
BR30 26,784 Decreased By ▼ -342.76 (-1.26%)
KSE100 47,375 Decreased By ▼ -311.05 (-0.65%)
KSE30 18,995 Decreased By ▼ -105.49 (-0.55%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,427
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
963,660
1,34724hr
2.98% positivity
Sindh
340,902
Punjab
346,852
Balochistan
27,419
Islamabad
82,969
KPK
138,533
TSX drops as concerns over jump in COVID-19 infections weigh

  • Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 13.86 points, or 0.07%, at 20,212.25.
  • The energy sector dropped 0.2% even as US crude prices were up 0.2% a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.2%.
Reuters 05 Jul 2021

Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as concerns over a rise in coronavirus infections globally led investors hold back on trades, while Brookfield Business Partners jumped after it announced the takeover of a US based car parts maker for $3.4 billion.

Brookfield Business Partners LP rose 2% after it said it would acquire US car parts maker DexKo Global Inc from private equity firm KPS Capital Partners LP for $3.4 billion.

At 9:49 a.m. ET (13:49 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 13.86 points, or 0.07%, at 20,212.25.

The energy sector dropped 0.2% even as US crude prices were up 0.2% a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.2%.

The financials sector remain unchanged. The industrials sector fell 0.1%.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.2% as gold futures rose 0.5% to $1,791.5 an ounce.

On the TSX, 94 issues were higher, while 123 issues declined for a 1.31-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 10.00 million shares traded.

The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Cascades Inc, which jumped 5.9% and Fairfax Financial Holdings , which rose 4.3%.

Interfor Corp fell 2.2%, the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was West Fraser Timber Co , down 2.0%.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto Dominion Bank, Goldgroup Mining and Bombardier .

The TSX posted eight new 52-week highs and no new lows.

Across all Canadian issues there were 70 new 52-week highs and six new lows, with total volume of 23.61 million shares.

